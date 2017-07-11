 France: Minister under pressure to resign over LGBTQ comments | News | DW | 17.07.2022

News

France: Minister under pressure to resign over LGBTQ comments

Caroline Cayeux is facing heavy criticism over her comments about homosexuality. More than 100 public figures have signed an appeal questioning why she's still in government.

Caroline Cayeux

New minister Caroline Cayeux is under scrutiny for comments she made about gay marriage in 2013

More than 100 prominent French figures have signed an open letter denouncing what they describe as homophobic remarks made by newly appointed minister Caroline Cayeux.

Published in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday, the letter questioned whether the 73-year-old — who was named minister for territorial cohesion earlier this month — should keep her job.

Why is Cayeux accused of homophobia?

The allegations stem from remarks Cayeux made in 2013, when she called France's plans to legalize gay marriage and adoption a "caprice" that goes "against nature."

When asked in an interview this week if she still stood by those comments, the minister responded: "Obviously I maintain my comments. But I always said that if the law was voted for, I would respect it."

Speaking to broadcaster Public Senat, she said she had been unfairly painted as prejudiced, adding that she has "a lot of friends among those people." 

The interview angered LGBTQ groups, who called for her resignation and filed a legal complaint against her for public insult. 

Cayeux later apologized, saying her words were "inappropriate" and that "equal rights must always be a priority of our action."

What did the open letter say?

The appeal published on Sunday was signed by members of parliament, mayors, an Olympic medalist, an ex-prime minister, as well as journalists, lawyers and members of civil society.

It called on France's government to set a better example and work harder to uphold the values of equality. "How can we accept that a member of government ... calls French citizens 'those people'?" it said. "How can we avoid that, in her mind, they do not belong to the same category of citizens?"

The issue comes at a time when President Emmanuel Macron is politically weakened after losing his absolute majority in parliamentary elections last month. 

Transport Minister Clement Beaune, who is gay, called Cayeux's comments "extremely hurtful.'' Government spokesman Olivier Veran called them out of touch with the times.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said Friday that while Cayeux's comments had been "shocking," she had apologized and would continue in her post and remain "concentrated on her mission" in government.

nm/kb (Reuters, AP) 

