France: Minister quits in fresh blow to Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron lost his second Cabinet member in a week on Tuesday, after Sports Minister Laura Flessel announced she was stepping down for personal reasons.

Flessel, a former Olympic champion in fencing, followed former Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot in quitting the French government. According to opinion polls, the two ranked among Macron's most popular ministers, all while the president's own popularity continues to hit new lows.

However, Flessel's resignation didn't appear to be in quite as much bad blood as that of Hulot, as she said would remain "a loyal team member with the president and prime minister."

Hulot, by contrast, announced during a live radio interview last week that he was resigning out of despair over the government's hollow environmental commitments. The remarks reportedly enraged the French president.

Macron's cabinet rejig

Flessel announced her resignation just hours before Macron was slated to unveil his Cabinet reshuffle.

The French president hopes that a rejig will give his reform drive such much needed new energy. He returned from his summer holiday this week reeling from a bodyguard scandal and slower recorded growth than had been initially projected.

An IFOP-Fiducial opinion poll published on Tuesday found that just 31 percent of respondents were happy with Macron's performance during the first 16 months of his presidency, while support had eroded across all age groups on both the left and the right.

It means Macron's approval rating is lower than that of his predecessor Francois Hollande at the same stage of his presidency. The Socialist leader went on to grow so unpopular that he became the first president of the Fifth Republic not seek re-election.

