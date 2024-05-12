France: Macron's PM Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote

PoliticsFranceFrance: Macron's PM Barnier ousted in no-confidence voteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsFranceLisa Louis12/05/2024December 5, 2024French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has lost a vote of no-confidence in parliament after just three months in office. President Emanuel Macron had appointed Barnier against considerable opposition from parties on both the right and the left. https://p.dw.com/p/4nlaSAdvertisement