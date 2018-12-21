 France drops probe into attack that triggered Rwanda genocide | News | DW | 26.12.2018

News

France drops probe into attack that triggered Rwanda genocide

An estimated 800,000 people were killed during the 100 days of bloodshed following the 1994 assassination of former Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana. Kigali accuses Paris of complicity in the genocide.

Rwanda genocide in 1994 killed mroe than 800,000 people (picture alliance/AP Photo)

French judges have reportedly dropped a long-running investigation into the killing of former Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, which triggered countrywide violence and genocide in 1994.

A legal source on Wednesday told AFP news agency that investigative magistrates in France had decided not to pursue a case against nine Rwandan officials accused of involvement in Habyarimana's assassination.

The probe caused diplomatic tension between Rwanda and France, with President Paul Kagame's close aides charged in the French investigation.

In October, French prosecutors requested the probe be dismissed due to insufficient evidence against the suspects. Habyarimana's widow had called the French prosecutor's move to drop the probe "unacceptable" and "largely politically motivated."

France had launched the investigation into Habyarimana's killing in 1998 at the request of relevatives of the French crew who died when a missile downed Habyarimana's plane.

Read more: Rwanda trial: A victory for international law?

  • Das Flugzeugwrack, in dem Ruandas Präsident Juvenal Habyarimana umkam

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    A signal to extremists

    On April 6, 1994, unidentified attackers shot down a plane carrying Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana as it was about to land at Kigali airport. President Habyarimana, his Burundian counterpart and eight other passengers died in the crash. The next day, organized killings began. Massacres continued over the course of three months, and at least 800,000 Rwandans lost their lives.

  • Totenschädel in einer Gedenkstätte

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Targeted killings

    After the assassination of the president, Hutu extremists attacked the Tutsi minority and Hutus who stood in their way. The murderers were well-prepared and targeted human rights activists, journalists and politicians. One of the first victims on April 7 was Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiymana.

  • Evakuierung eines Belgiers durch belgische Fallschirmjäger aus einem Krankenhaus in Kigali

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Foreign nationals rescued

    As thousands of Rwandans were being killed every day, Belgian and French special forces evacuated about 3,500 foreigners. On April 13, Belgian paratroopers also rescued seven German employees and their families from Deutsche Welle's relay transmitting station in Kigali. Only 80 of 120 local staff members survived the genocide.

  • Romeo Dallaire

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Appeals for help

    As early as January 1994, UNAMIR commander Romeo Dallaire wanted to act on information he had received about an "anti-Tutsi extermination" plot. The warning he sent to the UN on January 11, later known as the "genocide fax", went unheard. And his desperate appeals after the genocide began were rejected by Kofi Annan, who was Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations at the time.

  • Filmszene aus Hate Radio von Regisseur Milo Rau

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Hate media

    The Mille Collines radio station (RTLM) and Kangura, a weekly magazine, stoked ethnic hatred. In 1990 Kangura published the racist "Hutu Ten Commandments." Mille Collines radio, which was popular for its pop music and sports programs, fuelled the genocide by urging Hutu civilians to hunt down and kill Tutsis. Director Milo Rau devoted his film "Hate Radio" to these appalling broadcasts (photo).

  • Ansicht des Hotels Mille Collines in Kigali

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Refuge in a hotel

    In Kigali, Paul Rusesabagina hid over 1,000 people in the Hotel Des Mille Collines. Rusesabagina had taken over the position of the hotel's Belgian manager, who left the country. With a great deal of alcohol and money, he managed to prevent Hutu militias from killing the refugees. In many other places where people sought refuge, they were not able to escape the slaughter.

  • Die Kirche in Ntarama in Ruanda ist heute eine Gedenkstätte. In der Kirche, nicht weit von Kigali entfernt, sind Totenköpfe und Menschenknochen fein säuberlich aufgereiht. Zwischen Sitzreihen liegen Löffel, Lampen, Kleiderfetzen. Leere Fensterhöhlen gähnen, Einschusslöcher sind zu sehen.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Massacres in churches

    Churches were no longer sanctuaries. About 4,000 men, women and children were murdered with axes, knives and machetes in the church of Ntarama near Kigali. Today the church is one of the country's many genocide memorials. Rows of skulls, human bones as well as bullet marks in the walls are a reminder of what happened there.

  • Französische Soldaten der Operation Turqoise bei einer Patroullie Ende Juni 1994

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    France's role

    The French government maintained close ties to the Hutu regime. When the French army intervened in June, it enabled soldiers and militiamen responsible for the genocide to flee to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, and take their weapons with them. They still pose a threat to Rwanda today.

  • Zusammen mit tausenden von Flüchtlingen erreichen am 17.7.1994 auch Militärs des gestürzten Regimes die Grenzstadt Goma in Zaire.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Streams of refugees

    During the genocide, millions of Rwandan Tutsis and Hutus fled to Tanzania, Zaire and Uganda. Two million of them went to Zaire alone. They included former members of the army and perpetrators of the genocide, who soon founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia that is still terrorizing the population in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo today.

  • Nach der Eroberung der Stadt Kigali bezieht am 4. Juli 1994 ein Soldat der RPF-Rebellen Position vor der Kirche der Heiligen Familie.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Capture of the capital

    On July 4, 1994, rebels from the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) patrolled the area around the Church of the Holy Family in Kigali. By that time they had liberated most of the country and routed the perpetrators of the genocide. However, human rights activists also accused the rebels of committing crimes, for which no one has been held accountable to this day.

  • Paul Kagame im Juli 1994

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    End of the genocide

    On July 18, 1994, the RPF's leader, Major General Paul Kagame, declared that the war against the government troops was over. The rebels were in control of the capital and other important towns. Initially, they installed a provisional government. Paul Kagame eventually became Rwanda's president in the year 2000.

  • Überlebende des ruandischen Völkermordes von 1994 zeigen ihre vernarbten Verletzungen.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Lasting scars

    The genocide went on for almost three months. The victims were often slaughtered with machetes. Neighbors killed neighbors. Not even babies and elderly people were spared, and the streets were strewn with corpses and body parts. Not only the physical scars on the bodies of the survivors remind Rwandans of the genocide. There is also a deep trauma.

    Author: Andrea Schmidt / gu


Genocide and diplomatic row

During the 100-day rampage, which followed the assassination of Habyarimana – an ethnic Hutu – Hutu extremists killed more than 800,000 people, mostly ethnic Tutsis.

The bloodshed in Kabarondo, near Rwanda's border with Tanzania, lasted until late April 1994.

Read more: Rwandan genocide survivor helping refugees heal: "We can grow from trauma"

It took until July of that year before Tutsi fighters of the now ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (FPR) led by President Kagame prevailed over Hutu extremists in the former Belgian colony.

A Rwandan court in 2009 found Hutu extremists guilty of killing Habyarimana.

Kigali has long accused Paris of complicity in the genocide by supporting the Hutu regime and training the militias that carried out attacks on Tutsis.

Diplomatic ties between Rwanda and France were broken off in 2006 in a row over who killed Habyarimana. Ties were restored in 2009.

In 2016, a court in Paris court jailed for life two former Rwandan mayors over a massacre in their village of Kabarondo in 1994. Some 2,000 people, mostly Tutsis, were killed while seeking refuge in a church - some with machetes.

Family of Rwandan genocide victim seeks justice in court

Rwanda trial: A victory for international law?

German investigators are hunting foreign war criminals and the Rwanda trial was the first big test. Now Germany's Federal High Court is deciding whether or not the 2015 verdicts should stand. (20.12.2018)  

Rwanda genocide trial: Can German courts prosecute?

Two Rwandans were sentenced by a court in Stuttgart for war crimes committed in eastern DR Congo. But can international criminal law be applied in Germany? There may have to be a retrial. (01.11.2018)  

Rwanda votes in parliamentary polls expected to strengthen Kagame

Many young candidates and voters hope their voices will be heard in this weekend's election. But experts predict little will change in the country's RPF-dominated parliament. (02.09.2018)  

Rwandan genocide survivor helping refugees heal: "We can grow from trauma"

Esther Mujawayo-Keiner knows what trauma feels like. She lost most of her family in the 1994 genocide. Now she works in Germany as a trauma therapist for African refugees. Marie Sina met her in the city of Düsseldorf. (13.07.2018)  

Rwanda 'genocide' ex-mayors jailed by France

A Paris court has jailed for life two former Rwandan mayors over a massacre in their village of Kabarondo in 1994. Some 2,000 people, mostly Tutsis, were killed while seeking refuge in a church - some with machetes. (06.07.2016)  

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

To this day, the world looks back in horror on the genocide that took place in Rwanda 20 years ago. At the time, the international community — above all France and the UN — failed to come to the aid of the victims. (04.04.2014)  

Related content

Deutschland Prozess gegen mutmaßliche Kriegsverbrecher der ruandischen Rebellenorganisation FDLR

Rwanda genocide trial: Can German courts prosecute? 01.11.2018

Two Rwandans were sentenced by a court in Stuttgart for war crimes committed in eastern DR Congo. But can international criminal law be applied in Germany? There may have to be a retrial.

ARCHIV Oppositionsführerin Victoire Ingabire in Ruanda festgenommen

Rwanda releases 2,000 prisoners, including opposition leader Victoire Ingabire 15.09.2018

In a surprise move, 2,140 prisoners including opposition leader Victoire Ingabire and musician Kizito Mihigo, have been released from jail. The motive for the move remains unclear.

Esther Mujawayo-Keiner

Rwandan genocide survivor helping refugees heal: "We can grow from trauma" 13.07.2018

Esther Mujawayo-Keiner knows what trauma feels like. She lost most of her family in the 1994 genocide. Now she works in Germany as a trauma therapist for African refugees. Marie Sina met her in the city of Düsseldorf.

