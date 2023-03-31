  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights
A voter takes part in midterm elections on Election Day on November 8th, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia using voting machines manufactured by the company Dominion.
The voting machine manufacturer Dominion sued Fox, arguing it had knowingly damaged the company's brand with its coverageImage: Nathan Posner/AA/picture alliance
MediaUnited States of America

Fox News to face trial by jury over Dominion defamation

15 minutes ago

A jury will decide whether the television network defamed Dominion Voting Systems by falsely claiming the 2020 election votes were rigged. It is likely the parties could settle the case.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PZoB

The $1.6 billion (roughly €1.47) lawsuit against Fox News will go to trial on April 17, a judge ruled on Friday, as the giant news network is accused of airing vote-rigging claims it knew to be false after the 2020 US election.

Fox had filed a motion seeking the dismissal of the case. But Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis dismissed the bid on Friday, saying that Dominion had proven some elements of the defamation claim and that a jury should hear the case. 

The jury should decide whether Fox acted with actual malice, and whether Dominion voting system suffered any damages due to Fox's reporting.

The trial, which Fox had been eager to avoid, is expected to last four weeks. However, a settlement between the concerned parties is still possible.

What happened with Fox's coverage of the election?

After the US 2020 presidential elections, Fox carried false claims by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that the Dominion voting machines used in the election were utilized to rig the outcome in favor of Joe Biden.

Dominion said in court filings that Fox personnel at every level, from producers all the way up to Chairman Rupert Murdoch, were aware the claims were false. It cited internal emails, texts and disposition testimony as evidence, arguing that the network acted with "actual malice."

The bar for libel prosecution in the US is notoriously high. It is necessary to prove either that the accused knew they were not telling the truth, or demonstrated a reckless disregard for the accuracy of their allegations.

A Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta, on Sept. 16, 2019.
Several companies make voting machines that are used in the US, but most post-election conspiracy theories circulating late in 2020 focused on Dominion specificallyImage: John Bazemore/AP/picture alliance

Fox has meanwhile focused its defense on the First Amendment, arguing that it was either reporting on the allegations without endorsing them, or letting individual anchors provide their opinion in segments labeled as such.

It has also criticized Dominion's lawsuit for what it said was an overly broad interpretation of defamation law, arguing it was a threat to freedom of the press.

"This case is and always has been about the First Amendment protections of the media's absolute right to cover the news," Fox said in a statement. "Fox will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings.”

rmt/msh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Forensics carry body bags in a forest near Izyum

Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman from the Soweto Choir singing with her eyes closed, with other choir members in the background

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

Music8 hours ago05:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man walks with a raised stick amid tear gas smoke during Pakistan protests

Pakistan's political crisis: Where is the country headed?

Pakistan's political crisis: Where is the country headed?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Close-up of man and woman shaking hands, man wearing business suit and woman wearing a pink blouse.

German manners: Is post-pandemic pre-pandemic?

German manners: Is post-pandemic pre-pandemic?

Lifestyle3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage