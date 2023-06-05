  1. Skip to content
Former VP Mike Pence announces Republican nomination bid

1 hour ago

Pence served as vice president under former President Donald Trump, who is the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SDgY
Former US Vice President Mike Pence
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has filed his bid for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential electionImage: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has launched his bid to be nominated as the Republican Party's candidate for the 2024 presidential election, electoral commission documents showed on Monday.

The former vice president will launch his campaign with a video and a speech from the Midwestern state of Iowa.

Pence will face up against his ex-boss, the frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

He has increasingly distanced himself from Trump since the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, which Pence says endangered him and his family. Trump has promised to pardon some of those involved in the riots if elected in 2024.

Other candidates include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Other political figures expected to announce their candidacy are North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Who is Mike Pence?

Pence is a 63-year-old evangelical Christian who is known for his staunchly socially conservative positions.

He rejected former President Donald Trump's demands that he overturn the 2020 election, which was won by current President Joe Biden.

More to come…

