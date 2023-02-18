Former US President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care

His NGO, the Carter Center, said the former president is at home with a medical team and his family after multiple short hospital stays. The 98-year-old Democrat served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

Former US President Jimmy Carter is at home receiving hospice care, his Carter Center NGO announced on Saturday.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement tweeted by the Carter Center said.

Carter is 98 years old, and resides in his birthplace of Plains, Georgia. He lives with his wife, Rosalynn.

Carter, a Democrat, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

sdi/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)