  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Munich Security Conference
Former US President Jimmy Carter
Since leaving office in January 1981, Carter has been involved in humanitarian workImage: Everett Collection/Greenwich Entertainment/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Former US President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care

39 minutes ago

His NGO, the Carter Center, said the former president is at home with a medical team and his family after multiple short hospital stays. The 98-year-old Democrat served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NhOO

Former US President Jimmy Carter is at home receiving hospice care, his Carter Center NGO announced on Saturday. 

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement tweeted by the Carter Center said. 

Carter is 98 years old, and resides in his birthplace of Plains, Georgia. He lives with his wife, Rosalynn. 

Carter, a Democrat, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

sdi/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)   

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People take part in a pro-Ukrainian demonstration, during the Munich Security Conference holding a sign that reads "Diplomacy alone with Putin is not enough"

Putin's shadow looms large at Munich Security Conference

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey speaks about the planned withdrawal of international troops from Mali.

Togo FM: 'We need to continue to help the people of Mali'

Togo FM: 'We need to continue to help the people of Mali'

Conflicts4 hours ago03:22 min
More from Africa

Asia

A US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber (top), a US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft (top R) and four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets are flying over South Korea during a joint air drill

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

PoliticsFebruary 17, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

empty drug blister packaging

German Health Ministry confronts drug shortage

German Health Ministry confronts drug shortage

Society7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu tells DW that Western allies need to do more to support Ukraine.

Estonia's FM urges European states to boost defense spending

Estonia's FM urges European states to boost defense spending

Conflicts4 hours ago07:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An animated image of a mermaid underwater

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

Culture13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage