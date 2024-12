During his term in office, Carter brokered a peace deal between Israel and Egypt known as the Camp David Accords, and presided over the Iran hostage crisis. He was the first US president to live to be a 100 years old.

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who served in the White House from 1977 to 1981, died.

He was 100.

The former US president died Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia, US media reported, citing his son Chip. He had been in hospice care for two years.

