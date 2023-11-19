Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies, age 96

Rosalynn was the wife of former US President Jimmy Carter, and was known as a passionate advocate of mental health causes and women's rights. The family announced earlier this year that she suffered from dementia.

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, passed away in her home in Georgia on Sunday, the couple's non-profit announced. She was 96-years-old.

In a statement, the Carter Center remembered her as "a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving and women's rights."

"She died peacefully, with family by her side," the statement said.

She died in the home where she lived with her husband, who is currently 99-years-old. Earlier this year, the Carter family announced that Rosalynn was battling dementia and that Jimmy Carter was receiving hospice care.

Jimmy Carter pays tribute to 'my equal partner'

Rosalynn stood out as a first lady who was involved in policy, having advised her husband after he was elected to the White House in 1976.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," Jimmy Carter said in the statement.

"She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

The White House said on its website that Rosalynn "attended cabinet meetings and major briefings, frequently represented the chief executive at ceremonial occasions and served as the president's personal emissary to Latin American countries."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

zc/rs (AFP, Reuters)