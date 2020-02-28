Former United Nations chief Perez de Cuellar dies

Former United Nations Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the organization from 1981-1991, died in his native Peru on Wednesday night.

"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (01:09 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellarf told RPP radio.

Antonio Guterres, current head of the UN, wished him a happy 100th birthday on January 19.

"On this momentous occasion, we at the UN draw on his example for inspiration & are deeply grateful for his many contributions and achievements as Secretary-General," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Cuellar led the UN through the Iran-Iraq war, the end of the Cold War and civil war in El Salvador. Serving two terms, he was widely well-regarded and was encouraged to run for a third term in office in 1991, which he declined to do.

The career diplomat also served as prime minister of Peru briefly from 2000-2001.

ed/aw (AP, dpa)