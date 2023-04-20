For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!
While other thirty-somethings are hanging up their soccer careers, there's no stopping some seniors in Japan. They're still showing what they've got when they're over eighty and profiting from it.
Mental preparation
At 83, Mutsuhiko Nomura can look back on a long soccer career. It spans 18 World Cup with the silver mane is a member of the brand new league for over-80s. The Soccer For Life League (SFL) played its first match in April 2023.
Reveling in memories
Mutsuhiko Nomura shows old photos from when he and his wife Junko, now 80, traveled to France in 1998 to watch the World Cup. In high school, Nomura was considered an outstanding athlete and secured a spot on the Japanese national team. "When I was a kid, men in their fifties and sixties were considered grandpas," he says.
Don't get rusty
Shingo Shiozawa is the goalkeeper of the SFL. Aged 93, he trains several times a month. All that running even motivated him to quit smoking and helped him recover from spinal stenosis. "If I hadn't played soccer, I would have been dead already," he says.
Keep the mind fit
To keep not only the body but also the mind fit, Shingo Shiozawa likes to solve mathematical problems in his office using Egyptian hieroglyphics. In Japan, average life expectancy is slowly increasing. People aged 65 and older make up almost a third of Japan's population of 126 million.
Working up a sweat
Players at the Nihon Soccer OB Club in Tokyo also train hard. The average age of the team is 77. Competitive sports like soccer were once considered taboo for older people in the country. But it's not just sports that are changing. About one-fifth of seniors over 70 are now still working to supplement their pensions.
No longer quite so simple
Red Star's Takao Yokoyama (2nd from left), 86, chases a ball against White Bear's Kozo Ishida, 82, during the opening match of the SFL 80 League in Tokyo. Playing soccer at that age isn't easy, as the SFL team's debut shows. Players breathed heavily and ran stiffly at the opening game in the blazing sun.
Animate the next generation
Mutsuhiko Nomura (left), 83, his daughter Yuriko Nomura (center) and his granddaughter Mone Nomura practice soccer in a Tokyo park. On weekends, he likes to show them a few tricks. "I sometimes watch the seniors play, it makes me feel like I should work hard," said his daughter Yuriko.
Invigorating after work
Even at dinner, sport is the center of attention for Mutsuhiko Nomura and his wife Junko. Junko also tries to watch her husband when he is playing. She's not worried about him getting injured, but she does keep a close eye on Mutsuhiko's blood pressure. "He likes to eat meat, so I try to get him to eat vegetables," she says. "I think soccer is the best thing for his health."