  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Thomas Tuchel
Newly appointed Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was "bitterly disapointed" by their elimination Image: Sascha Walther/Eibner-Pressefoto/picture alliance
SoccerGermany

Football: Tuchel's Bayern Munich 'come back down to earth'

5 hours ago

Any expectations that under new coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich would bulldoze all in front of them, were quashed by their defeat in the German Cup. Frankfurt advanced to the semis with a solid win over Union Berlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pi7W

Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich's head coach during the recent international break, was bitterly disappointed by Tuesday night's 2-1 last-minute defeat at the Allianz Arena. 

"I'm very disappointed. Quarterfinals, losing at home...of course I'm responsible, but we're in this together. We win together, we lose together," Tuchel said.

"We always had good moments, but we couldn't hold on to that."

The quarterfinal contest had appeared to be headed for extra time when a stoppage-time penalty for a handball by Jamal Musiala gave Freiburg the break they needed. Lucas Höler converted the spot kick to give Christian Streich's side a 2-1 victory, moving them on in the tournament as they seek to make a second consecutive appearance in the German Cup final.

Bayern, 20-time German Cup winners, have now failed to reach the semis for three straight years since their treble-winning season in 2019-20.

Captain Thomas Müller said Bayern Munich had "come back down to earth — or even a bit further down" after Tuchel's debut, a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund last Saturday, which returned the Bavarians to the top of the Bundesliga table. 

This coming Saturday, Bayern get their chance for revenge as they face fourth-placed Freiburg again, this time away from home, in the Bundesliga.

Setback for high-flying Union

Bayern currently sit two points ahead of Dortmund in the league with the surprise challengers, Union Berlin four points back.

Union, though, were handed a disappointment of their own earlier in the evening, as French international Randal Kolo Muani's brace led second-half strugglers Eintracht Frankfurt into the semifinals with a 2-0 home win over the visitors from Berlin.

pfd/ (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Poland for 'broad talks'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dozens of poeple walks across a road where minibuses are waiting

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Elephant in a a zoo in Pakistan

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Commuters wait to board a train at Berlin Central Station.

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Cars and TransportationApril 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

People holding up banners and flags at a protest rally

Kosovo war trial: More resentment between Kosovo and Serbia?

Kosovo war trial: More resentment between Kosovo and Serbia?

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Modern residential architecture of Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Four astronauts wearing orange spacesuits

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

TechnologyApril 3, 202301:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage