Flying Hands

August 22, 2024

In midst of the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan, a girl is born. Little Narjis is deaf.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jAvx
Flying Hands
Image: Limonero

Her mother Aniqa Bano had no previous knowledge of the disability, because affected children are often hidden away, due to shame. But not Narjis.

Flying Hands
Image: Limonero

16 years later, Narjis reads the diaries of her mother Aniqa. In them, Aniqa describes the fight for her daughter’s right to be seen and recognized as a human being. In Pakistan, disabled children are often not even given a name.

Flying Hands
Image: Limonero

Mother and daughter take viewers along on a journey through the region of Baltistan, where Aniqa opened a school and a home for the deaf. Thanks to these places, local deaf children learn about their personal rights and can access education, ultimately giving them the chance to lead a self-determined life.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 06.09.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 06.09.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 09.09.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 09.09.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 09.09.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 11.09.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4