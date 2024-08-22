Flying Hands

In midst of the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan, a girl is born. Little Narjis is deaf.

Her mother Aniqa Bano had no previous knowledge of the disability, because affected children are often hidden away, due to shame. But not Narjis.

Image: Limonero

16 years later, Narjis reads the diaries of her mother Aniqa. In them, Aniqa describes the fight for her daughter’s right to be seen and recognized as a human being. In Pakistan, disabled children are often not even given a name.

Image: Limonero

Mother and daughter take viewers along on a journey through the region of Baltistan, where Aniqa opened a school and a home for the deaf. Thanks to these places, local deaf children learn about their personal rights and can access education, ultimately giving them the chance to lead a self-determined life.

