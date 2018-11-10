 Florida orders recount in US Senate, governor races | News | DW | 10.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Florida orders recount in US Senate, governor races

Authorities have ordered recounts of tight US Senate and gubatorial races in the wake of divisive midterm elections. US President Donald Trump accused authorities of "trying to steal two big elections in Florida."

An elections administrators moves some of the 257,000 mail ballots at the Election Service Center, Largo

Florida State Secretary Ken Detzner on Saturday ordered recounts for three midterm elections, including US Senate and gubernatorial races.

Florida law mandates a machine recount if the difference in a race is within 0.5 percent and a recount-by-hand if it is within 0.25 percent.

The recounts are reminiscent of the 2000 presidential election that saw Florida play a pivotal role in the outcome of that race between Republican victor, former President George W. Bush, and Democratic candidate Al Gore.

What are the differences?

For the Senate race, outgoing Republican Governor Rick Scott led with 12,562 votes over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson out of nearly 8.2 million cast, amounting to a 0.15 percent difference.

For the governor's race, Republican Ron DeSantis led with 33,684 votes over Democrat Andrew Gillum out of nearly 8.2 million cast, amounting to a 0.41 percent difference.

Read more: After US midterms, hate crime survivors hope for improvement, reconciliation

  • Deb Haaland (Photo: Reuters/B. Snyder)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    First-time winners: Native American women enter Congress

    Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, became one of the first Native American women to be elected to the US Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections. The 57-year-old member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe in New Mexico was one of three female Native American candidates running for Congress — a record number.

  • Sharice Davids (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/AP/C.E. Braley)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    Another first for a Native American woman

    Sharice Davids, also a Democrat and also Native American, beat her Republican opponent in Kansas to be elected to the House. She identifies as lesbian and is therefore also the first LGBT member of Congress from her state. A former mixed martial arts fighter, she is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, a Native American tribe in Wisconsin.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    The youngest-ever congresswoman

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year old from the Bronx, New York, became the youngest person to ever be elected to the US Congress. A Democrat, she is associated with the more progressive wing of the party and was endorsed by former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

  • Jared Polis (Photo: Reuters/E. Semon)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    The first openly gay governor

    Jared Polis, 43, is the first openly gay person to be elected governor in the United States after winning his race in the state of Colorado. The self-made millionaire and tech entrepreneur was admitted to Princeton when he was 16-years-old. A Democrat, he represented Colorado in the House for five terms before being elected governor.

  • Rashida Tlaib (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    First Muslim-American congresswomen

    Rashida Tlaib is one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. The 42-year-old is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants. Born and raised in Detroit, she already broke records by becoming the first female Muslim to be elected as State Representative in Michigan in 2008.

  • Ilhan Omar (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    The first Somali-American congresswoman

    Ilhan Omar, 36, is also one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. Omar fled Somalia with her family when she was 8-years-old. She lived in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the US in 1997. A Democrat, she will represent Minnesota in the House.

  • Beto O'Rourke (Photo: Getty Images)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    A lost opportunity for a Democratic darling

    Beto O'Rourke, a little-known congressman and former punk-rock musician, rose to popularity in his home-state of Texas and across the US. He ran a surprisingly close race for a Senate seat against incumbent Ted Cruz, who is a former Republican presidential candidate. Despite losing this election, O'Rourke is seen by many as a future leader in the Democratic party.

  • Amy McGrath (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    A missed chance for former Marine pilot

    Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, stood a good chance of ousting three-time Republican congressman Andy Barr in Kentucky. Despite being a top candidate for the Democrats, McGrath did not manage to win in the southern state where Trump won the presidential vote by 16 points in 2016.

  • Andrew Gillum (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    When Obama's endorsement isn't enough

    Andrew Gillum had been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, but failed to become Florida's first African-American governor. Gillum, who is mayor of Tallahassee, suffered a close defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis.

  • Christine Hallquist (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

    Vermont doesn't elect transgender governor

    Despite Vermont being a traditionally progressive state, Christine Hallquist failed to oust Republican Phil Scott from the governor's spot. If she had won, Hallquist would have become the first openly transgender governor in the US.

    Author: Giulia Saudelli


Trump alleges fraud

On both sides of the aisle, parties have alleged electoral fraud, most notably in the counties of Broward and Palm Beach, where US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located.

Trump on Saturday decried the recounts, accusing authorities of "trying to steal two big elections in Florida." He warned that "we are watching closely."

Florida State Secretary Detzner, however, denied such allegations, saying: "Our staff has seen no evidence of criminal activity at this time."

Read more: Has US voter suppression become systematic?

What happens next?

Electoral authorities have until 3 pm local time (2000 UTC) on Thursday to deliver results. In Miami-Dade County, Elections Supervisor Christina White said she ordered high-speed ballot counting machines to be delivered by Monday. Without them, Miami-Dade would be unable to count all the votes, she said.

"There is literally not enough time to scan 813,000 ballots in the five days we have," White told the Miami Herald newspaper. "Mathematically, it's impossible."

Read more: Opinion: Trump fever unbroken amid blue ripple in US midterm elections

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

US midterms: Tough times for Trump?

ls/jm (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Has US voter suppression become systematic?

While the US State of Georgia has been attracting attention and condemnation for purging its voter rolls, the controversy around voting rights extends far beyond one state ahead of the midterms. Maya Shwayder reports. (04.11.2018)  

Opinion: Trump fever unbroken amid blue ripple in US midterm elections

The US midterm elections did not lead to a broad rejection of Trumpism. Instead, by taking the House, Democrats scored a must-win as the GOP gained Senate seats. Trump fever is still burning hot, writes Michael Knigge. (07.11.2018)  

After US midterms, hate crime survivors hope for improvement, reconciliation

Donald Trump's election as US president has coincided with a spike in hate crime rates. After the midterms, survivors and social justice advocates say they see reason to be optimistic, but more work must be done. (10.11.2018)  

Post-midterm outlook in US: 'It's going to be crazy for the next 2 years'

The US midterms resulted in a split Congress with Democrats winning the House of Representatives and Republicans increasing their majority in the Senate. A look at key impacts — and how President Trump fits into it all. (09.11.2018)  

Al Gore wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize goes to former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Praise for the decision poured in from governments around the world. (12.10.2007)  

German Expert: Bush Waited Too Long With Mideast Trip

As US President George W. Bush embarks on a multi-country tour of the Middle East, a prominent German expert says that his chances to achieve something are fairly slim. (09.01.2008)  

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers

The US midterm elections resulted in a few surprise victories — and losses. There were many firsts, but also missed opportunities for favored candidates. DW breaks down the biggest winners and losers of the night. (07.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

US midterms: Tough times for Trump?  

Related content

Jeff Sessions Anhörung USA

Donald Trump fires US Attorney General Jeff Sessions 08.11.2018

President Donald Trump had repeatedly blasted Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from an investigation into Trump's electoral campaign. How Sessions' exit will affect that probe is still unclear.

USA Kapitol in Washington

US midterm elections 2018: What do the results mean for Donald Trump? 07.11.2018

While Democrats fell short of an all-out "blue wave," their gains in the House could have a major impact on President Donald Trump's agenda. DW takes a look at how the results could hurt — or help — the US leader.

USA, Washington: Kongresswahlen in den USA - Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls for bipartisanship, attacks journalists in wild press conference 07.11.2018

In a heated exchange a day after the midterms President Donald Trump went from pensive to hostile, praising his role in Senate victories, chiding candidates who shunned him and musing about bipartisanship.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 