Florida orders recount in US Senate, governor races

Authorities have ordered recounts of tight US Senate and gubatorial races in the wake of divisive midterm elections. US President Donald Trump accused authorities of "trying to steal two big elections in Florida."
Florida State Secretary Ken Detzner on Saturday ordered recounts for three midterm elections, including US Senate and gubernatorial races.
Florida law mandates a machine recount if the difference in a race is within 0.5 percent and a recount-by-hand if it is within 0.25 percent.
The recounts are reminiscent of the 2000 presidential election that saw Florida play a pivotal role in the outcome of that race between Republican victor, former President George W. Bush, and Democratic candidate Al Gore.
What are the differences?
For the Senate race, outgoing Republican Governor Rick Scott led with 12,562 votes over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson out of nearly 8.2 million cast, amounting to a 0.15 percent difference.
For the governor's race, Republican Ron DeSantis led with 33,684 votes over Democrat Andrew Gillum out of nearly 8.2 million cast, amounting to a 0.41 percent difference.
Trump alleges fraud
On both sides of the aisle, parties have alleged electoral fraud, most notably in the counties of Broward and Palm Beach, where US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located.
Trump on Saturday decried the recounts, accusing authorities of "trying to steal two big elections in Florida." He warned that "we are watching closely."
Florida State Secretary Detzner, however, denied such allegations, saying: "Our staff has seen no evidence of criminal activity at this time."
What happens next?
Electoral authorities have until 3 pm local time (2000 UTC) on Thursday to deliver results. In Miami-Dade County, Elections Supervisor Christina White said she ordered high-speed ballot counting machines to be delivered by Monday. Without them, Miami-Dade would be unable to count all the votes, she said.
"There is literally not enough time to scan 813,000 ballots in the five days we have," White told the Miami Herald newspaper. "Mathematically, it's impossible."
