  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
CatastropheBangladesh

Floods strand over 2m people in Bangladesh

Clifford Coonan
June 21, 2024

The south-Asian nation is among the world's most densely populated and highly prone to flooding. Swelling rivers are fed by monsoon rains and Himalayan snowmelt, aggravated by global warming. The country's north-east has been especially hard hit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hNXn
Skip next section Similar stories from Bangladesh

Similar stories from Bangladesh

People gathered around a burnt-out building

Why are buildings in Dhaka so unsafe?

A recent shopping mall blaze has sparked a nationwide debate on poor fire safety.
TradeMarch 7, 202401:52 min
Two female health professionals looks at a scan of baby

Bangladesh: Sex scan verdict could help moms-to-be

Could this new directive from the High Court of Bangladesh help protect women during pregnancy?
HealthFebruary 27, 202402:13 min
Bangladeshi police in Dhaka sit and stand outside a building

Bangladesh man's plight spotlights issue of police torture

Rajib Kar Raju accused police of attacking and torturing him in 2019. He has been fighting for justice ever since.
CrimeFebruary 11, 202401:59 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from Asia

More on Catastrophe from Asia

The story of the schoolgirl Sadako has come to define the suffering a nuclear bomb unleashes.

How one girl shaped our understanding of Hiroshima

The story of the schoolgirl Sadako has come to define the suffering a nuclear bomb unleashes.
CatastropheAugust 6, 202007:49 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Corruption and catastrophe as China invests in Colombia

Landslides and buried villages in Colombia. The Angkor Wat temples evict locals. And big hopes for Brazil's footballers.
CatastropheMay 31, 202426:04 min
A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Show more