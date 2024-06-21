Floods strand over 2m people in Bangladesh

CatastropheBangladeshFloods strand over 2m people in BangladeshTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheBangladeshClifford Coonan06/21/2024June 21, 2024The south-Asian nation is among the world's most densely populated and highly prone to flooding. Swelling rivers are fed by monsoon rains and Himalayan snowmelt, aggravated by global warming. The country's north-east has been especially hard hit. https://p.dw.com/p/4hNXnAdvertisement