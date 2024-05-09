Seeking justice for protesters killed by Bangladesh police

Law and JusticeBangladeshSeeking justice for protesters killed by Bangladesh policeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeBangladeshBeenish Javed09/05/2024September 5, 2024According to the Bangladesh health ministry, more than 1,000 people died in the violence that erupted during recent protests. Many were students and young people. DW spoke with one family whose son was among those killed, as they fight for justice.https://p.dw.com/p/4kIGBAdvertisement