Seeking justice for protesters killed by Bangladesh police

Beenish Javed
September 5, 2024

According to the Bangladesh health ministry, more than 1,000 people died in the violence that erupted during recent protests. Many were students and young people. DW spoke with one family whose son was among those killed, as they fight for justice.

