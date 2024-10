Beenish Javed | Nahid Anjuman on the Indian-Bangladeshi border

October 1, 2024

Indian forces have reportedly shot individuals crossing the Bangladesh-India border, claiming they are preventing smuggling and human trafficking. A resident from a northwestern Bangladeshi region told DW that 51% of the local Hindu community lives in the area and has relatives in India, indicating that many people crossing the border are innocent.