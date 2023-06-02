  1. Skip to content
Floating Cities - Creative Ideas to Combat Climate Change

56 minutes ago

Sea levels are rising due to climate change. Many coastal cities are at growing risk of flooding. Architects are trying to react to this development with new ideas, such as floating cities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S6r3
DW Dokumentationen | Schwimmende Städte
Image: ZDF

But this concept is not without its problems. 

DW Dokumentationen | Schwimmende Städte
Image: ZDF

Architect Koen Olthuis is constructing a floating city in the Maldives, sustainably cooled with sea water. In the Netherlands,

DW Dokumentationen | Schwimmende Städte
Image: ZDF

 

 

 

 

Sacha and Jan live in a waterborne section of the Steigereiland neighborhood. It's based on a complicated feat of engineering - but also depends on cooperation and solidarity. If one home is too heavy, it raises the one next door. Yet Sacha and Jan like its collaborative nature. The residents of the floating neighborhood all love living by the water, not far from the heart of Amsterdam.

DW Dokumentationen
Image: ZDF

In Germany, a University of Kiel project goes even further. Biologist Martina Mühl is researching the possibility of implementing aquaculture very close to home, so residents can tap their own fresh local supply of fish and seafood. 

Hamburg and Bremen have been responding to rising tides by constructing ever higher levees. But soon even this will no longer be enough to cope with the growing impact of climate change. This documentary shows possible alternatives to levees and how we might be able to cope with the rising sea levels in the future.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 05.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 05.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 07.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 07.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 06.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 07.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

