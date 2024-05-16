Flipping the Script: Should Europe be preparing for war?

Image: Neven Hillebrands/DW

While not a military player itself, the EU has appeared as a significant actor by aiding the Ukrainian war effort, supporting refugees, sanctioning Russia, and turning Ukraine into one of the candidates for EU membership. But not everyone within in the EU is happy about the immense support for Ukraine. Should the EU stop sending arms? And would you risk your life for Europe?

These are the questions we ask 20-year-old Cathal, politics student from Ireland, and 27-year-old Tomass, reserve soldier from Latvia, ahead of the European elections in June.

