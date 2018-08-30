 Fire at Brazil National Museum engulfs 200-year-old building | News | DW | 03.09.2018

News

Fire at Brazil National Museum engulfs 200-year-old building

Fire fighters in Rio de Janeiro are battling a fierce blaze that has engulfed the city's 200-year-old National Museum. The esteemed museum houses millions of items related to Brazil's history.

Brasilien Großbrand im Nationalmuseum in Rio de Janeiro (Reuters/R. Moraes)

Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro was engulfed by a violent fire on Sunday, putting in jeopardy millions of the country's most valuable treasures.

Fire fighters in northern Rio de Janeiro continued to battle the blaze into the early hours. It remained unclear what caused fire.

Brazilian media, citing security officials, said no one was believed to be injured. The museum had already closed by the time the fire broke out in the evening.

In a statement, Brazil's President Michel Temer said it was "a sad day for all Brazilians."

"Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost," Temer said.

The National Museum dates back to 1818 and is one of the oldest museums in South America. The building houses more than 20 million historical artefacts, not just from Brazil but also Egypt, Greece and Rome's ancient civilizations.

Before becoming a museum, the building served as the residence for the Portuguese Royal Family and later Brazil's imperial family.

However, despite the building's rich history, the National Museum's vice director Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte told
Brazil's Globo news broadcaster that the museum had suffered from chronic underfunding. "Everybody wants to be supportive now," he said. "We never had adequate support."

More to follow

dm/aw (AP, dpa)

