  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Finnish fans celebrate in a bar in Helsinki
Finns were declared the happiest population for the sixth year in a row by the World Happiness Report Image: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/AP/picture alliance
SocietyFinland

Finland declared happiest country sixth time in a row

Shakeel Sobhan
37 minutes ago

The World Happiness Report surveys how satisfied people are with their lives in different countries. Germany was in 16th place this year, dropping two spots.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ov9L

Finland has maintained its position as the country with the happiest population for the sixth year in a row, according to the World Happiness Report released on Monday.

The report, which is compiled by scientists in the United States and based on surveys by the Gallup Institute, asks a nationally-representative sample of people how satisfied they are with their lives.

Along with the Finns, Denmark and Iceland rounded up the top three happy countries.

Israel climbed five spots to be in fourth place this year, with the Netherlands in fifth. Other countries in the top ten include Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

Germany, however, dropped two spots from last year to 16th place.

The United States, United Kingdom and France ranked 15th, 19th and 21st respectively.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Lebanon remained the two unhappiest countries in the survey.

The report emphasized that significant differences in country rankings for life evaluations were only seen at the extremes, as in the case of Finland at the top and Afghanistan and Lebanon at the bottom.

Everyone entitled to basic human rights

The report identified factors that contribute to supporting life evaluations — including "income, health, having someone to count on, having a sense of freedom to make key life decisions, generosity, and the absence of corruption."

People gather in Helsinki
Along with the Finns, Denmark and Iceland rounded up the top three happy countriesImage: Alessandro Rampazzo/AA/picture alliance / AA

Mental health was highlighted as a key component of subjective well-being and "a risk factor for future physical health and longevity."

The report emphasized that everyone is entitled to basic human rights without discrimination, including the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression and the right to work and education.

In July 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as International Day of Happiness, which promotes the idea that "the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal."

The happiest people on earth?

DPA material contributed to this report.

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Logos of UBS and Credit Suisse

UBS and Swiss National Bank agree to Credit Suisse takeover

Business6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping heads to Russia with focus on Ukraine

Xi Jinping heads to Russia with focus on Ukraine

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Children seen looking at debris in northern Syria after an earthquake struck the region

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

BusinessMarch 19, 202302:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage