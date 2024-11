11/29/2024 November 29, 2024

Since he can remember, Mikiale Tsegay has dedicated his life to becoming a professional footballer. But he’s had to face some of the toughest challenges imaginable. Since arriving in England from Ethiopia in 2021, he’s been moved around the country and in and out of temporary housing. He’s twice been forced out onto the streets. Will the Homeless Football World Cup change his life?