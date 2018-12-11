Finance for Africa is a key challenge in global climate change fight, says COP24 president

DW: The climate negotiations here in Katowice, Poland, are regarded as vital, especially for Africa. Can you expound on what the successes and failures of the 24th Conference of the Parties (COP24) would mean?

Michal Kurtyka: Indeed, I think that without Katowice there is no Paris Agreement implemented. So, we will not have any operational framework for global climate policy in place. It is extremely important that parties can agree on operational ways of implementing the Paris Agreement. There are a number of challenges, and a number of them very much concern Africa. One is the question of finance - the mobilization of financing from developed countries to developing countries. In this regard a very important call was made by Kristalina Georgieva, the CEO of the World Bank, on the first day of the COP when she said the institution will double its climate finance and $200 billion (€176 billion) will be dedicated for climate finance in the coming five years. A big chunk of this money is being dedicated to adaptation and resilience, very important elements for African countries.

Right now, other countries are giving their own imputs to this global climate finance: we had Germany, which said it would double its input to theGreen Climate Fund up to €1.5 billion. During the COP we also have a high-level meeting on climate finance and we expect ministers to discuss the issues of finance adaptation and then move to other subjects such as transparency of actions, how parties report to each other their efforts, and mitigation - what kind of projects parties can propose in this global framework as their contribution to collective action.

Pollution and climate change have taken a toll on Lake Victoria, the largest lake in Africa, which straddles Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya

Kenya, which boasts 84 per cent of energy from renewable sources, is constructing a coal plant along its coast. That would raise carbon emission levels by an estimated 10 per cent. What is your view on that?

What is extremely important is that renewable sources are decreasing in cost. This decrease is spectacular, so there are new possibilities in terms of getting energy. One important impediment to that is certainly the question of storage, so we need to develop more storage capabilities or be able to combine consumption with production of electricity. For example, when we have a photovoltaic source, it would be good to combine it with charging of cellular phones or storage, or, in the future, electric vehicles so they also can play a role in storage. Then, each country chooses its own path in the framework of the Paris Agreement. The agreement is giving us long term targets and it's up to the countries to find the right path for transition, taking into account the solidarity and how far we want to go as humanity in this regard.

Watch video 02:07 Now live 02:07 mins. Share Urgent call on global warming Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3692n Experts' climate change alarm sounds ever louder

Is there any way that fossil fuels can work hand-in-hand with climate protection?

It is a very important element of national responsiblity, and one of the key principles of the Paris Agreement is this bottom-up approach together with top-down. With bottom-up, each country proposes each energy mix to the global basket of promises and projects and then we look at it from the top-down perspective, with the Talanoa Dialogue, so that we can measure whether or not the actions taken by each country are enough.

Read more: Talanoa dialogue: Giving everyone a voice in the climate conversation

So, it is up to the country to choose the right path in terms of technology, in terms of climate protection, in terms of environmental protection. Each of these sources of energy has a different impact, for example on air quality. Also in terms of just transition – so getting everybody on board with this ecological transition. This is one of the important calls stemming from Katowice that we need to make sure that all dimensions are being properly taken into account so that we can aim for a better future together, without losing anybody along the way.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Fossil fuels: climate killers CO2 is climate enemy No. 1. The burning of coal, oil and gas produces 65 percent of all greenhouse gases. Eleven percent of CO2 emissions come from clearing forests. The main source of methane gas (16 percent) and nitrous oxide (six percent), which also contribute to global warming, is industrial farming.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Fast action needed If we do not change our fuel habits, the Earth will warm by 3.7 to 4.8 degrees Celsius (6.6 to 7.9 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100, the IPCC says. It is, however, still possible to limit the increase to 2 degrees - if we stop using fossil fuels very quickly. Climate experts say 2050 is the approximate deadline.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Solar energy leads the way Electricity from solar plants is now often the cheapest form of energy. The price of plants fell by 80 percent in the past five years. Solar power can already be produced in Germany for 0.07 euros ($0.08) per kWh. And in sunnier countries, that price can fall below the five-cent mark. Solar energy is booming worldwide and costing less and less.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Growing bigger and more efficient Wind energy is also very cheap, and here, too, there is a global boom. In Germany, wind energy produces nine percent of electricity, in Denmark almost 40 percent and in China three percent. China intends to double its production by 2020. This typical wind farm supplies enough electricity for 1,900 German households.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Houses without fossil fuels These days, well-insulated houses use only a small amount of energy. Solar panels on the roof are enough for electricity and heating. Some houses even produce an electricity surplus. This can be used to charge an electric car.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Efficiency saves CO2 and money A major key to climate protection is energy efficiency. Good LED lighting needs only a tenth of the energy used by conventional light bulbs. That saves CO2 and money. An EU ban on incandescent bulbs gave LED technology an important boost.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Climate-friendly transport Mineral oil is important for transport. But this could change, too. There are already alternatives. This public bus is fueled by hydrogen. Wind and solar electricity are used to extract hydrogen from water by means of electrolysis. Transport is then CO2-free.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels First hydrogen-powered production vehicle Since December 2014, Toyota has been selling the first production vehicle running on hydrogen. It can fill up in a few minutes, and then drive 650 kilometers (404 miles). Experts envisage climate-friendly mobility with vehicles that use hydrogen, biogas or batteries.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Fuel from waste This bus from Bristol in England drives on biomethane (CH4). The gas is produced from human excrement and food waste. The excrement and food scraps produced by five people in a year are enough for a bus trip of 300 kilometers (186 miles). .

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Battery boom Storing electricity is still expensive. But here, too, there have been rapid developments. Prices are falling and the market is booming. Electric cars are thus growing cheaper and becoming a climate-friendly alternative for more and more people.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Progress with clean technology Two billion people are still living without electricity. But as solar energy, batteries and LED lighting become cheaper, these technologies are spreading to rural areas like this one in Senegal. The LED lamps are charged at the solar kiosk. In this way, millions of people are obtaining electricity for the first time.

Saying goodbye to fossil fuels Growing climate change movement The climate protection movement is becoming stronger, as can be seen by this demonstration in Düsseldorf, the center of the German coal industry. Germany's energy giant Eon is switching to renewables, and investors are pulling their money out of fossil-fuel investments across the world. This will help fast action to protect the environment. Author: Gero Rueter / tj



What does the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report mean for African countries?

We have right now engaged in the second week of COP24, so we have all the ministers coming to Katowice. A key imput to the Talanoa Dialogue is the IPCC Special Report, which was already adopted – an input which will certainly be a very important element for discussion. So all the discussion around how far we are from the realization of the objectives will be among ministers.