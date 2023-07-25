Fighting landscape degradation in the Aravali Range

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaFighting landscape degradation in the Aravali RangeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaJessica Goel1 hour ago1 hour agoThe Aravali hills in the state of Rajasthan are being diminished due to rampant mining and urbanisation causing frequent sandstorms and posing a significant threat to local biodiversity. But villagers and initiatives are standing up against it.https://p.dw.com/p/4U9yuAdvertisement