FIFA World Cup: Soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar

Earlier this week, Wahl said on several platforms that he was feeling ill.
"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," he wrote in a Substack newsletter earlier in the week.
"What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn't have COVID (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis."
"They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno"
Tributes flow for Wahl
Wahl was a Sports Illustrated journalist for 26 years who later moved to Substack and ran his own successful soccer podcast.
He is credited with helping boost the profile of soccer in the US.
"The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," the country's soccer federation posted on Twitter.
"Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."
ESPN journalist Mina Kines said the news of Wahl's passing was "heartbreaking" while soccer commentator Chris Wittyngham said he was "devastated beyond words."
Soccer writer Brian Phillips said the news of his friend passing was "crushing."
"He took risks most of us didn’t and I admired, still admire, him so much for that," Phillips wrote on Twitter.
Wahl's second-last newsletter, published on Friday, condemned Qatari authorities' response to the death of Filipino migrant worker who died while working at a resort used as a World Cup training base.