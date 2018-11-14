 FIFA president attempting to sell entire FIFA rights: reports | News | DW | 17.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

FIFA president attempting to sell entire FIFA rights: reports

An investigation by two German media outlets has found Gianni Infantino is trying to sell the rights to World Cup. The consortium reportedly has major links to Saudi Arabia.

President Gianni Infantino arrives for the Best FIFA 2018 Awards in London, England

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is planning to completely sell all of the sporting federation's major rights to a consortium with links to Saudi Arabia, two German media outlets reported on Friday.

A joint investigation between respected newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcaster WDR found Infantino had been lying about the intentions of a planned €25 billion deal.

The deal was supposedly meant to deliver two new tournament formats to the new investors, but will instead hand over complete rights to the World Cup, satellite and network transmissions, archives, movies and videos, video games and merchandising.

This would essentially leave FIFA as a hollow shell, while Infantino would lead the new organization.

Read more: FIFA to push for Club World Cup expansion

Watch video 01:10
Now live
01:10 mins.

World Cup workers in Qatar living dangerously

Investors revealed

Infantino has been touting his new deal since March 2018, but told board members and the public that the deal only encapsulated the creation and subsequent rights to two new tournament formats: a World League for national teams and a Club World Cup expanded to 24 teams. Infantino never disclosed who these investors were, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung and WDR identified the new consortium as British investment group "SB Investment Advisers Limited (SBIA)" and the London-based investment company "Centricus Partners LP," reporting they both maintained close ties with Saudi Arabia. These links reportedly suggest a geopolitical motive behind the deal, rather than a purely business motivation.

Read more: Is Saudi Arabia using sport to try to clean up its image?

aw/bw (dpa)

DW recommends

Is Saudi Arabia using sport to try to clean up its image?

With Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal set to join some of the world's best footballers by playing in Saudi Arabia, questions of morality are being raised. Is Saudi Arabia just using sport to try to launder its reputation? (01.11.2018)  

FIFA to push for Club World Cup expansion

World's football governing body will meet this week to discuss the expansion of the Club World Cup. President Gianni Infantino is doubling down on a plan that has been staunchly rejected by European organization UEFA. (24.10.2018)  

Grindel backs new Club World Cup plans as he seeks new FIFA term

German FA boss Reinhard Grindel has backed FIFA plans for a new Club World Cup as he seeks re-election to FIFA's executive council. Grindel also supports scrapping the Confederations Cup, which Germany won in 2017. (08.11.2018)  

What are these reports of investors looking to buy FIFA tournaments all about?

Media reports suggest that investors have offered FIFA billions to buy two competitions. Details are sketchy, but if the deal reportedly on the table comes to fruition, it could bring major changes to global football. (11.04.2018)  

FIFA probe: Switzerland suspends top economic crime prosecutor

The Swiss prosecutor overseeing an investigation of world soccer body FIFA has been suspended over unspecified allegations, federal prosecutors have said. They said the accusations "may be of criminal relevance." (09.11.2018)  

FIFA head asks Qatar about expanding World Cup games to Middle East rivals in 2022

Gianni Infantino has asked Qatar if it would share games with Saudi Arabia and other rival countries in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia has been leading a blockade of the small desert country since 2017. (31.10.2018)  

WWW links

Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Infantino plant im Geheimen den Ausverkauf des Weltfußballs

WDR

Infantino plant Totalausverkauf der FIFA

Audios and videos on the topic

World Cup workers in Qatar living dangerously  

Related content

Symbolbild Cyberkriminalität

Gianni Infantino concerned about FIFA hack 31.10.2018

The FIFA boss has expressed concern about potentially damaging media reports after the world football's governing body was reportedly targeted by hackers. Confidential information could be published as early as Friday.

Gianni Infantino

FIFA head asks Qatar about expanding World Cup games to Middle East rivals in 2022 31.10.2018

Gianni Infantino has asked Qatar if it would share games with Saudi Arabia and other rival countries in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia has been leading a blockade of the small desert country since 2017.

DFB-Präsident Reinhard Grindel

Grindel backs new Club World Cup plans as he seeks new FIFA term 08.11.2018

German FA boss Reinhard Grindel has backed FIFA plans for a new Club World Cup as he seeks re-election to FIFA's executive council. Grindel also supports scrapping the Confederations Cup, which Germany won in 2017.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 