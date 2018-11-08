 Grindel backs new Club World Cup plans as he seeks new FIFA term | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.11.2018

Sports

Grindel backs new Club World Cup plans as he seeks new FIFA term

German FA boss Reinhard Grindel has backed FIFA plans for a new Club World Cup as he seeks re-election to FIFA's executive council. Grindel also supports scrapping the Confederations Cup, which Germany won in 2017.

DFB-Präsident Reinhard Grindel (picture alliance/dpa/S. Schuldt)

German Football Federation (DFB) president Grindel says it would make "more sense" to hold a Club World Cup every four years rather than annually, putting him broadly in line with his counterpart at FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

Grindel, who has come under fire in recent months for Germany's poor World Cup preformance and the fallout of Mesut Özil's international resignation, also wants to scrap the Confederations Cup, which Germany won in 2017, again in line with proposals Infantino made recently.

"I think it makes more sense to host the Club World Cup every four years instead of the Confederations Cup," he told an event on Wednesday evening in Traisa, in Germany.

The current Club World Cup, played every year in December and featuring the winner of each of the six continental confederations, has "little significance," Grindel said.

He said he had "always criticized" the Confederations Cup, which is held every four years in the year before a World Cup and played in the World Cup host country. After objections from European body UEFA, FIFA are looking in to different ways to revamp or scrap the Club World Cup and Conderations CUp respectively.

Grindel's support for Infantino's plans comes at the same time as news that he will seek a new term on the executive council of FIFA. He is now a UEFA candidate for a four-year term on the FIFA body. Two others, Fernando Gomes of Portugal and Georgios Koumas, are standing for two positions on two-year terms.

One man certain to get four more years in his job is Alexander Ceferin, with the UEFA president confirmed on Thursday as the only candidate for re-election to his post. 

mp/jcg (DPA, SID)

DW recommends

DFB President Reinhard Grindel admits to Özil errors

In an interview with Germany's biggest newspaper, Reinhard Grindel has said he wished he had stood by Mesut Özil in the face of racial abuse. The DFB president also called for changes in Die Mannschaft. (18.08.2018)  

'Ignorant, arrogant, unprofessional': German fans lift lid on DFB negotiations

After official talks between the German Football Association and a national coalition of fan groups broke down, two of the supporters involved have criticized the DFB's approach in an interview with a BVB fanzine. (11.09.2018)  

DFB president Grindel: German football needs 'a new start'

Reinhard Grindel believes the German FA (DFB) should look to France and Belgium for ways to improve. He also "regrets" the fact that Mesut Özil did not feel he was protected by the DFB before his resignation. (10.08.2018)  

Related content

Gianni Infantino

FIFA to push for Club World Cup expansion 24.10.2018

World's football governing body will meet this week to discuss the expansion of the Club World Cup. President Gianni Infantino is doubling down on a plan that has been staunchly rejected by European organization UEFA.

UEFA EURO 2024 Bewerbung: Entscheidung am 27. September.

Human rights in the spotlight for Euro 2024 host bid 26.09.2018

For the first time, a country’s human rights record will be considered as part of the bidding process for a European Championship. Germany is taking no risks for Euro 2024.

Reinhard Grindel, Präsident des Deutschen Fußball-Bundes

Reinhard Grindel's future as DFB president: Hanging by a thread 27.09.2018

Many believe that Germany must win the bid to host the 2024 European Championship if DFB President Reinhard Grindel is to carry on in the post long term. His current mandate only runs until September 2019

