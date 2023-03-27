  1. Skip to content
Police officers secure the entrance to the Covenant School
Police responded to a shooting at the Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth gradeImage: Kevin Wurm/REUTERS
CrimeUnited States of America

Female shooter kills 6 at US elementary school

34 minutes ago

A woman wielding "assault-style" rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a Nashville school.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PKf7

Three children and three adults are dead after a shooting on Monday at a private school in the US cityof Nashville. Police said the shooter was also killed.

The 28-year-old woman was armed with at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun and was shot by police, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said.

Besides the deceased, no one else was shot, Aaron added. 

Authorities were working to identify the shooter and whether she had a connection to the school.

About 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, attend he Covenant School.

Three students were pronounced dead after arriving at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds, John Howser, a hospital spokesperson, said in a statement.

Three adult staff members were also killed by the shooter, police said.

"In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting," Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote on Twitter.

Biden wants Congress to act

US President Joe Biden wants Congress to do more to stem gun violence, the White House said.

He has repeatedly called for stricter gun laws and has tightened regulations slightly in the past.

"How many more children have to be murdered, before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked.

There have been 89 school shootings  in the US so far in 2023, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

They classify a school shootings as anytime a gun is discharged on school property.

Last year saw 303 such incidents, the highest of any year in the database, which goes back to 1970.

lo/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)

 

Indonesien G20 Joe Biden und Xi Jinping

Could the US and China bring peace to Ukraine?

Politics4 hours ago
