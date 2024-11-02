Fears over mass casualties ahead of Israeli Rafah offensive

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesFears over mass casualties ahead of Israeli Rafah offensiveTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIrfan Aftab02/11/2024February 11, 2024Over one million displaced Palestinians await an uncertain fate as Israel plans a full-blown offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised safe passage for civilians.https://p.dw.com/p/4cGt7Advertisement