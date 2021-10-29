Fear of the cold: Rising energy prices in Spain

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Energy prices are rising rapidly all over Europe. With the winter season around the corner, many consumers are worried, especially in Spain.
The annual inflation rate accelerated for the fourth month in a row, hitting 4.5% in October. The record level of price hikes comes as energy prices soar across Europe.
Energy prices are soaring globally, and Germany's neighbors are building new nuclear reactors. Some want to revisit the commitment to go nuclear-free.
The EU commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, has said the 27 member states have been unable to find any common ground over new measures to quell increasing energy prices.
The European Commission has outlined a set of measures that would allow EU member states to keep fuel and electricity prices low.
