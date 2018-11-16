Fancy an underground discovery tour?

Outside, the everyday life of the Berlin Gesundbrunnen subway station is quite normal - and hardly anyone knows that behind the green door there are rooms steeped in history. The "Berliner Unterwelten" association has set up a museum here.

Entrance to a hidden world in Berlin

The museum shows many things that are or once were underground in Berlin. Not only bunkers and subways, but also the Berliner Rohrpost (pneumatic dispatch system), huge brewery cellars or the sewage system. Many underground finds from the Second World War have been excavated and exhibited.

Guided tour with the Berliner Unterwelten association

Since 1997, the non-profit association Berliner Unterwelten e.V. has made some spectacular, historical and often forgotten places accessible again. They show a different, hidden, often a little eerie Berlin. Their tours tell of the rapid rise of the German capital, of destruction, division, reunification.

Inside the Flak Tower in the Humboldthain, Berlin

The ruins of the Flak tower in Berlin's Humboldthain, which was blown up after the Second World War and filled with over 1.5 million cubic metres of rubble, have also been made accessible again by the Berliner Unterwelten association.