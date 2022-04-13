Fake moustaches and Marilyn Monroe's old gown at Met Gala 2022

One party he can get into

The internet is still speculating as to whether or not Tesla founder Elon Musk was rejected from Berlin club Berghain; he claimed on Twitter that he refused to enter because the word "Peace" was written on the club's facade. Regardless, the Met Gala is one kind of club whose entrance money can buy. As one of the world's richest men, Musk must have felt at home when he attended the glitzy event.