Lifestyle

Fake moustaches and Marilyn Monroe's old gown at Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian, Anderson Paak and Elon Musk donned their finest for the Metropolitan Museum of Art event on May 2.

  • Fredrik Robertsson holds his arms out while wearing a multi-layered silver dress.

    An eye-catching event

    The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," a nod to lavish styles popular during a period of wealth and industrialization in the USA in the years between 1870 and 1890. Fashion icon Fredrik Robertsson's sci-fi garment was one of the evening's most popular looks. But confusion ensued when he was initially mistaken for actor Jared Leto.

  • Kim Kardashian wears a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe and a white fur shawl while standing next to Pete Davidson.

    Marilyn Monroe wannabe

    Kim Kardashian's vintage garment was another of the evening's show-stoppers: She attended in the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she famously sang "Happy Birthday" to president John F. Kennedy. "What's the most American thing you can think of? And that's Marilyn Monroe," Kardashian told "Vogue" of her inspiration. Kardashian even dyed her hair blonde for the occasion.

  • Winnie Harlow in a white dress and Teyana Taylor in a flowing blue gown hold hands, posing on the red carpet.

    Awash with whimsy

    The Met Gala is known for outlandish looks and this year was no exception. Former "America's Next Top Model" fashion model Winnie Harlow chose a futuristic ballerina-style gown by Iris van Herpen and a decadent crown to strut the red carpet. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor also wore an Iris van Herpen dress with enough fabric to swim in.

  • Billie Eilish poses while wearing a corset-style dress and choker necklace.

    Going for Baroque

    Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish chose an upcycled Gucci dress to fit this year's theme. Seats to the gala start at $35,000, although some stars on the selective guest list don't have to pay. The funds go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and is the institute's primary source of income. Last year, the event raised over $16.4 million (€15.6 million).

  • Blake Lively wears a colorful gown while posing on the steps as people take photos behind her.

    A co-chair with style

    Actor Blake Lively was one of the evening's co-chairs, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Lively's outfit was inspired by New York City architecture: The crown paid homage to the Statue of Liberty, while the golden dress design symbolized the Empire State Building.

  • Jessie Buckley wearing a wide-brimmed hat, pin-striped suit and thin mustache.

    A fake moustache

    Irish actress Jessie Buckley went all out with her pin-striped Schiaparelli suit. She even sported a drawn-on moustache to top off the look. Buckley is known for her role in "Chernobyl." The theme of the event, which has been referred to as the "Super Bowl of red carpets" was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" — a continuation of last year's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

  • Gigi Hadid in a large puffy coat and a baroque-style red dress.

    A futuristic nod to the past

    If one must wear a puffy jacket on the red carpet at least it should be Versace — this was Gigi Hadid's choice, anyway. The 27-year-old model also wore a corseted top and red leather pants to complete the monochromatic look. A -list attendees were asked to "embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York."

  • Anderson Paak holds out his hands while wearing a tie and embroidered coat.

    Grandma's sofa goes Gucci

    Fresh off of his Grammy win as one half of R&B duo Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak chose an embroidered Gucci jacket reminiscent of a medieval wall tapestry or grandma's old sofa as his red carpet look. The musician didn't skimp on joyful antics and was seen showing off some of his dance moves as he arrived at the event.

  • Elon Musk holds out his arms, greeting the press.

    One party he can get into

    The internet is still speculating as to whether or not Tesla founder Elon Musk was rejected from Berlin club Berghain; he claimed on Twitter that he refused to enter because the word "Peace" was written on the club's facade. Regardless, the Met Gala is one kind of club whose entrance money can buy. As one of the world's richest men, Musk must have felt at home when he attended the glitzy event.


