Fake moustaches and Marilyn Monroe's old gown at Met Gala 2022
Kim Kardashian, Anderson Paak and Elon Musk donned their finest for the Metropolitan Museum of Art event on May 2.
An eye-catching event
The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," a nod to lavish styles popular during a period of wealth and industrialization in the USA in the years between 1870 and 1890. Fashion icon Fredrik Robertsson's sci-fi garment was one of the evening's most popular looks. But confusion ensued when he was initially mistaken for actor Jared Leto.
Marilyn Monroe wannabe
Kim Kardashian's vintage garment was another of the evening's show-stoppers: She attended in the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she famously sang "Happy Birthday" to president John F. Kennedy. "What's the most American thing you can think of? And that's Marilyn Monroe," Kardashian told "Vogue" of her inspiration. Kardashian even dyed her hair blonde for the occasion.
Awash with whimsy
The Met Gala is known for outlandish looks and this year was no exception. Former "America's Next Top Model" fashion model Winnie Harlow chose a futuristic ballerina-style gown by Iris van Herpen and a decadent crown to strut the red carpet. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor also wore an Iris van Herpen dress with enough fabric to swim in.
Going for Baroque
Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish chose an upcycled Gucci dress to fit this year's theme. Seats to the gala start at $35,000, although some stars on the selective guest list don't have to pay. The funds go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and is the institute's primary source of income. Last year, the event raised over $16.4 million (€15.6 million).
A co-chair with style
Actor Blake Lively was one of the evening's co-chairs, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Lively's outfit was inspired by New York City architecture: The crown paid homage to the Statue of Liberty, while the golden dress design symbolized the Empire State Building.
A fake moustache
Irish actress Jessie Buckley went all out with her pin-striped Schiaparelli suit. She even sported a drawn-on moustache to top off the look. Buckley is known for her role in "Chernobyl." The theme of the event, which has been referred to as the "Super Bowl of red carpets" was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" — a continuation of last year's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
A futuristic nod to the past
If one must wear a puffy jacket on the red carpet at least it should be Versace — this was Gigi Hadid's choice, anyway. The 27-year-old model also wore a corseted top and red leather pants to complete the monochromatic look. A -list attendees were asked to "embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York."
Grandma's sofa goes Gucci
Fresh off of his Grammy win as one half of R&B duo Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak chose an embroidered Gucci jacket reminiscent of a medieval wall tapestry or grandma's old sofa as his red carpet look. The musician didn't skimp on joyful antics and was seen showing off some of his dance moves as he arrived at the event.
One party he can get into
The internet is still speculating as to whether or not Tesla founder Elon Musk was rejected from Berlin club Berghain; he claimed on Twitter that he refused to enter because the word "Peace" was written on the club's facade. Regardless, the Met Gala is one kind of club whose entrance money can buy. As one of the world's richest men, Musk must have felt at home when he attended the glitzy event.
