Facebook parent company Meta to cut further 10,000 jobs

Zuckerberg called 2023 a "year of efficiency," saying Meta was planning on reducing costs by about $5 billion (€4.67 billion), down to $89-$95 billion.
What did Mark Zuckerberg say about the job cuts?
"This will be tough, and there's no way around that," Zuckerberg said. "It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success."
"As I've talked about efficiency this year, I've said that part of our work will involve removing jobs — and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long-term vision," he added.
The job cuts will first target Meta's recruitment team, with further cuts hitting the company's tech groups in late April and its business groups in late May.
Meta shares rose by 6% in early trading as news of the cuts was made public.
The Meta company — which owns social media platforms Facebook and Instagram as well as messenger service WhatsApp — has invested billions in shifting its efforts toward developing an online platform that takes advantage of 3D technology.