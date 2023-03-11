  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
A woman holds a smartphone with the Facebook logo displayed on the screen with the Meta Platforms logo displayed in the background.
The social media giant is considering launching a platform that could rival TwitterImage: Rafapress/Zoonar/IMAGO
TechnologyUnited States of America

Meta considers launching potential Twitter rival

35 minutes ago

The Facebook owner announced it was working on a "text sharing" platform. It comes at a time when Twitter faces unprecedented turmoil under Elon Musk's ownership.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OY9O

Social media giant Meta has announced it is working on a new "text sharing" platform, likely believed to rival Twitter, at a time when the latter faces unprecedented hiccups.

Meta, which owns Facebook and WhatsApp, confirmed in a statement late on Friday reports that it was starting work on the platform. It said it was "exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates."

"We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," the statement added.

What do we know about the new platform?

The new Meta platform is designed to allow interoperation with other platforms including Mastodon, a decentralized social media platform that runs slightly similarly to Twitter. This would give users the ability to broadcast posts on other networks.

The feature is not available on Twitter. Last December, the platform's new owner Elon Musk briefly banned Twitter accounts which provided links to other social media platforms.

Other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube also don't allow such interoperation, as they are designed with strict technological walls.

Symbolbild of various social media networks including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram.
The new Meta platform is designed to allow interoperation with other platformsImage: Axel Heimken/dpa/picture alliance

In 2021, after a whistleblower accused the Facebook parent company of being aware of the harm its platform was causing users, it rebranded as Meta. Founder Mark Zuckerberg launched the so-called metaverse— a hypothetical 3D network based on virtual and augmented reality that has, since then, failed to live up to its promised success.

Where does Twitter stand?

While Twitter and Meta's original platform Facebook have been longtime rivals, Meta's decision to launch a "text sharing app" comes at a time of unprecedented upheaval for Twitter.

Since billionaire Musk took over the company last October, the platform has suffered outages, layoffs and an exodus of advertisers.

Twitter is now said to be operating on skeletal staff after mass layoffs and some walkouts that saw the company lose around two-thirds of its workforce. Recurring glitches are often blamed on said layoffs.

Twitter under Musk: a threat to activists worldwide?

rmt/fb (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Lights and flowers laid in front of the building of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Alsterdorf district, Hamburg

Anonymous tip-off failed to stop shooting in Hamburg

Crime5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Symbolbild Malaria | Spritze

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Health6 hours ago02:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

A TEPCO employee conducts a tritium measurement on a sample of contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater raises alarm

Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater raises alarm

Nature and Environment6 hours ago02:04 min
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck in the snow on a trip to Norway

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

Politics23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man places a grave light beside a wreath

Did state media drive a teen to suicide in Poland?

Did state media drive a teen to suicide in Poland?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Close headshot of three girls in black hijabs, weeping. Two are wearing surgical masks, one is covering her mouth with her hand.

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Society19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A bespectacled man wearing a tuxedo holds two gold statuettes in his hands. They are the Oscar awards.

Best director Oscar nominations are all male, yet again

Best director Oscar nominations are all male, yet again

FilmMarch 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage