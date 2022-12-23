The settlement will be the biggest ever paid by Meta in a class action lawsuitImage: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/REUTERS
Facebook agrees to $725 million security breach settlement
The lawsuit relates to a 2018 scandal regarding British consulting company Cambridge Analytica. The company acquired private information from Facebook users to impact the results of the 2016 US presidential election.
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has agreed to pay $725 million (€682 million) in settlement in a lawsuit seeking damages for allowing third parties, including British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, access to user data.
The proposed settlement was disclosed in a court filing late on Thursday. It still awaits the San Francisco Court's approval.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs hailed the proposed settlement as the largest ever in a US data privacy class action, as well as the most Meta will have ever paid to resolve a class action lawsuit.
"This historic settlement will provide meaningful relief to the class in this complex and novel privacy case," the Reuters news agency quoted the lead lawyers for the plaintiffs, Derek Loeser and Lesley Weaver, as saying in a joint statement.
Meta has yet to admit wrongdoing.
However, the company said in a statement that the settlement was "in the best interest of our community and shareholders." It added that since then, Meta has "revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program."
The data was used to target voters during the 2016 US presidential election in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump, who ended up winning the vote. The information was obtained without the users' consent.