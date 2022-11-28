  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Meta logo
Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsAppImage: Gian Ehrenzeller/KEYSTONE/dpa/picture alliance
TechnologyIreland

Ireland fines Facebook owner €265 million over data breach

56 minutes ago

It is not the first time technology giant Meta has been in trouble with the Irish data privacy watchdog, with fines against the company now totalling almost at €1 billion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KBxu

Ireland's data regulator on Monday slapped Facebook owner Meta with a €265 million ($277 million) fine after details of more than half a billion users were published online.

The penalty resulted from an investigation, started in April 2021, after data including names, phone numbers and email addresses of users were leaked on a hacking website in 2019.

The Data Protection Commission ordered Meta to make a range of corrective measures to prevent a similar leak from happening again. The company said it patched the vulnerability in 2019 after the leaks were confirmed.

Facebook fines in Ireland

It is the fourth time the commission has fined one of Meta's companies, bringing the total to almost €1 billion.

In September, the watchdog hit its Instagram subsidiary with a record fine of €405 million, which Meta was appealing in the high court.

Last year, the watchdog fined WhatsApp €225 million for violating rules on sharing people's data

The fines are part of the wider enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation.

The Irish regulator said it has 40 inquiries open in technology giants, including another 13 involving Meta.

Ireland is the home of the regional headquarters of a number of major tech players — including Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter.

lo/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong-un visits a factory in 2015

Despite UN sanctions, Germany did research with North Korea

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Society24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officers stand guard as people protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions

Protests spread across China amid zero-COVID anger

Protests spread across China amid zero-COVID anger

PoliticsNovember 27, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal with coach Hansi Flick

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

Sports17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Torture survivors Daniil and Viktoriya speak to DW in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Conflicts7 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

ClimateNovember 27, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage