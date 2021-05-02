F1: Lewis Hamilton wins the Portuguese Grand Prix

In a thrilling team battle that is likely a sign of things to come for the rest of the season, Mercedes and Red Bull split the top four spots in a tight and tactical race.

After an exciting back and forth with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton ended up top of the podium. The Briton, who dropped to third at one point, sealed a win thanks in part to Valtteri Bottas' ability to hold off Verstappen for long periods of the race.

Red Bull kept Sergio Perez out for a long time before pitting but Verstappen wasn't able to catch Hamilton. Verstappen and Bottas pitted for soft tires as both raced for the bonus point that comes with sealing the fastest lap, and although the Dutchman was faster he exceeded track limits and so the Finn claimed the bonus point.

Portuguese GP Podium

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Driver of the day at the Portuguese GP

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) — Having started in 16th, the Australian fought his way to 10 and then having not stopped when others did found himself in fifth at the halfway stage. A slow stop after 43 laps though cost him two seconds, but the Aussie still managed to finish 10th.

Best team performance at the Portuguese GP

Alpine — Esteban Ocon finished seventh, making the most of a great qualifying that saw him start sixth. Combined with a great veteran drive from Fernando Alonso who climbed from 13th to claim points and finish behind his teammate in 8th made for a fantastic weekend for Renault's team.

Fastest Lap at the Portuguese GP

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) — 1.19.865

Quote of the day at the Portuguese GP

"Debrief, a lot to download from today, today wasn't all perfect." — Lewis Hamilton

Current drivers' standings after the Portuguese GP

Hamilton (Mercedes) — 69 points Verstappen (Red Bull) — 61 Norris (McLaren) — 37 Bottas (Mercedes) — 32 Leclerc (Ferrari) — 28 Perez (Red Bull) — 22

It was a busy start in Portugal

The circuit: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve

Casually known as Portimao, the 4.6 kilometer course has plenty of elevation change, sending drivers up and down across the circuit. There are 66 laps at Portimao, a course that has only been on the schedule since last season when it was added to at the last minute due to the pandemic.