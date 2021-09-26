F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix

Late rain made for a chaotic finish to the Russian Grand Prix, as Lando Norris let his first F1 win slip through his hands.

Opting against the advice of his team, Norris stayed out a lap or two too late and the decision cost him as the rain saw him slip off track, eventually finishing eighth despite leading for most of the race.

After recovering from a poor start, Lewis Hamilton took advantage following a late change of tire. Hamilton's win was his 100th race victory, making him the first driver to achieve this milestone.

"The team made a great call in the end," Hamilton said afterwards. "Incredibly grateful to every man and woman here and back in the factory."

For Verstappen, having started last following an engine change, to finish an unexpected second was a huge result in the context of the title.

Russian Grand Prix podium

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Drive of the day

Verstappen (Red Bull): Having started in 20th, a second-place finish was a near perfect for day for the Dutchman. Hamilton deserves huge credit for his win, particularly given his start and the weather, but Verstappen's move to second is huge in terms of the title race.

Standings after Russian Grand Prix:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) — 246.5 points

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 244.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) — 151

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) — 139

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) — 120