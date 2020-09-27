 F1: Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix after Hamilton time penalty | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1: Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix after Hamilton time penalty

A Mercedes driver did win the Russian Grand Prix but it wasn't the one everyone expected. Valtteri Bottas took the checkered flag after Lewis Hamilton suffered a 10-second time penalty.

Bottas won in Russia, keeping Mercedes perfect Russian record intact

Lewis Hamilton missed out on equaling Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins after two five-second penalties for practice start violations saw him have to claw his way back onto the podium.

"It doesn't matter, it's done now, I'll just take the points," Hamilton said afterwards, visibly frustrated.

Valtteri Bottas claimed top spot after Hamilton's penalty and never looked like relinquishing control. Max Verstappen drove excellently to finish in second for the Red Bulls, while it was also a good afternoon for Daniel Ricciardo who finished in fifth and Charles Leclerc climbed into 6th after starting in 10th.

Podium

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Current standings

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 205 points
2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 161
3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 128
4. Norris (McLaren) — 65
5. Albon (Red Bull) — 64

Fastest lap: Valtteri Bottas — 1:37.030 on Lap 51

Best team: Renault — Fifth and seventh is a strong return for the French team who finished where they started the race. Ricciardo claimed 5th despite picking up a 5-second penalty.

Drive of the day: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) drove really well to seal second and split the two Mercedes. An excellent pit stop helped him on the way but he definitely got the most out of the race.

Biggest controversy: Hamilton's 10-second penalty. The Brit grumbled about the rule book and having to come in too early. It will certainly be a talking point, especially on the weekend that all the headlines were about him breaking Schumacher's race win record.

Quote of the day: Valtteri Bottas didn't hold back over the team radio after winning in Russia: "It’s a nice moment to thank my critics ... to whom it may concern: F*** you."

It wasn't Hamilton's best day, but Mercedes still had a winning driver

It wasn't Hamilton's best day, but Mercedes still had a winning driver

As it happened:

Valtteri Bottas wins the Russian Grand Prix!

Lap 45/53

Grosjean gives Vettel a bump or maybe it's the other way around. Hamilton is closing in on Verstappen - he's half a second faster in sector 1 and 2. He might just run out of laps here. Albon into 10th. Then the virtual safety car is on as debris is cleared during the emergency exit near turn 2. Kvyat hunting Ocon in 7th.

Lap 40/53

I think this race is done. Verstappen putting his foot down, closing in on Bottas a bit but not enough. Here's the top 10:

1. Bottas
2. Verstappen
3. Hamilton
4. Perez
5. Ricciardo (+5 second penalty)
6. Leclerc
7. Ocon
8. Kvyat
9. Gasly
10. Norris

Lap 35/53

Kvyat does pit (and comes out in 8th and is faster than Ocon), Hamilton into third but slower than Verstappen. He's around 8 seconds behind the Dutchman. Bottas sets a new fastest time for sector 2. Perez into fourth. Ricciardo into fifth but with that time penalty remember. so it looks like Leclerc will have a good day for Ferrari. Ricciardo says, when told about the penalty, "That's my fault. I'll drive faster." Vettel pits again, which puts him near the back of the pack. All eyes on whether Hamilton can push Verstappen now, but a podium finish considering a 10-second penalty is not bad at all.

Lap 30/53

Ocon lets Ricciardo pass, likely team orders, because he is going faster and has the chance to overtake Vettel. But the Aussie then gets a 5-second penalty for going off in his passing of the German. Silly. An incredible pit from Verstappen sees him come out in fourth, ahead of Hamilton. Then Bottas pits, comes out on hards and still in first - like he never pitted. The Finn is going to win here. Leclerc into second but then pits, which opens the door for Hamilton. Daniil Kvyat the man now in third, but needs to pit. Almost everyone on hards now.

There was an early safety car in Russia

Lap 25/53

Hamilton slides up the field as those in front of him start to pit - third is a real possibility here. No record-breaking but still lots of points. Ricciardo slides past Raikkonen into 9th. Bottas keeps setting fastest laps, just to reminder Verstappen and Hamilton that there is no catching him. Ocon struggling to get past Vettel in 7th despite being on fresh tires. Albon up to 11th. Hamilton grumbles about being brought in too soon and that he's going to struggle to finish. Wouldn't want to be in that Mercedes race debriefing room.

Lap 20/53

Hamilton sets another fastest lap, keen to grow his lead before coming in. Ricciardo pits, opts for hards - Perez moves into fifth - and comes out in 14th. Then Hamilton does pit and they wait 10 seconds before attending to the car. And he comes out in 11th, saying "This is just ridiculous man." He is also keen to know why he had to serve it in the pits. Told he had to and now to get on with his race. If he makes the podium from here, then wow. Meanwhile Bottas sets a fastest lap, and with Ocon pitting Perez slides into third, Leclerc into 4th having started 10th.

Lap 15/53

"Where's that in the rule book?" Hamilton says over the radio after being told about the two penalties for the starts going to the grid. He has a 10-second lead on Leclerc, who is in 8th. He is going to need a miracle performance to seal win 91 today. Hamilton is on softs and likely to pit soon, which means, with the penalty, he may end up coming out between 10th and 12th. Hamilton doesn't want to come in too early though and sets a faster pace. Perez closing in on the Renaults in fifth. A lot of fun between Albon, Norris and Russell right at the back too.

Carlos Sainz has an accident on the opening lap

Carlos Sainz has an accident on the opening lap

Lap 10/53

Finally we are racing again! Norris takes Albon at the back of the race. Hamilton gets two 5-second penalties. Not sure why he has two, but one of them is for the practice start infringement. That is going to be on the team more than him, but that might be that with the race win and equaling Michael Schumacher's record today. Ocon is ahead of Ricciardo into fourth. Verstappen is complaining about having no grip at all.

Lap 5/53

After the pit stops, Ricciardo is down into the fifth, Verstappen is back into third. Norris, in 18th, is complaining about his steering and it might be because he drove over some of his teammate's debris. Nightmare for McLaren. Hamilton is under investigation for a practice start outside of the designated area. Safety car heads in...

Lights out!

What a start here. Hamilton gets away and so does Bottas. Verstappen struggles, and brakes late which forces him out wide in the emergency exit but by the time he comes back he's behind Ricciardo, who started brilliantly. There's a lot of mess at the back though and Lance Stroll was clipped and he's out of the race already. Carlos Sainz also misjudged corner two and is out. That looked painful! With the safety car out, plenty of drivers box to change tires.

Formation lap

The drivers are out for their final prep before lights out.

Drivers continue their protest ahead of the Russian Grand Prix

Drivers continue their protest ahead of the Russian Grand Prix

Qualifying roundup

Runaway Formula One series leader Lewis Hamilton emerged from a "horrible" red-flagged qualifying session with a stunning pole position for Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel crashed in his Ferrari after clipping a curb and losing control, but he walked away unharmed. That made qualifying difficult as the second session was interrupted by 10 minutes, but Hamilton clocked a best lap in one minute and 31.304 seconds to outpace Max Verstappen of Red Bull by half a second.

The six-time Mercedes champion is bidding to claim his fifth win at the Sochi track where Mercedes have dominated winning all six races since 2014. If he can turn pole into victory, he will equal Michael Schumacher's career record of 91 Grand Prix wins.

"It was one of the worst qualifying sessions. It was horrible - heart in your mouth," said Hamilton. "I wanted to stay out and do a banker but they said come in and get new tires and then the red flag came out. It was a risk, we got through but I am starting on softs which is not good."

Current standings

1. Hamiton (Mercedes) — 190 points
2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 135
3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 110
4. Norris (McLaren) — 65
5. Albon (Red Bull) — 63

Quote of the day

"Oh my god, that was very, very close" — Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after narrowly missing the wreckage of his teammate Vettel's car.

Circuit profile: Sochi Autodrom

At 3.634 miles and comprising of 18 turns, it is the fourth-longest circuit on the F1 calendar behind Spa, Baku and Silverstone.

Mercedes have enjoyed great success at the Black Sea circuit, winning every Grand Prix in Sochi since the inaugural race in 2014. Lewis Hamilton has taken four of those, with one each for Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas.

But it's lack of overtaking opportunities doesn't make it one of the fan favorite circuits in the calendar.

  • Sebastian Vettel (picture-alliance/dpa/Zuma/D. Oliveira)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Teaming up with Aston Martin

    Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will remain in F1 beyond this season after signing with Racing Point, who will rebrand as Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021. "I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future," said the German, who will see out the last of his six seasons with Ferrari in 2020. "It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company."

  • Sebastian Vettel with BMW Sauber (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Okten)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    F1 breakthrough with Sauber

    The German driver's F1 career began with BMW Sauber. After spending most of the 2006 season in Formula Three, he became a test driver for Sauber in 2007. At the United States Grand Prix, the 19-year-old became the youngest driver in F1 history to score a point after replacing the injured Robert Kubica — Daniil Kvyat broke his record in 2014.

  • Sebastian Vettel after winning the 2008 Italian Grand Prix with Toro Rosso (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Ghement)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Toro Rosso triumph

    Midway through the 2007 season, Vettel got his first permanent spot in F1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso, a feeder team for Red Bull Racing. The German gave the Italian outfit its first-ever race win at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. The victory also made the 19-year-old the youngest-ever F1 race winner — a record Red Bull's Max Verstappen broke in 2016 when he won the Spanish Grand Prix aged 18.

  • Sebastian Vettel at the 2013 Indian Grand Prix (Reuters)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Four straight championships

    Vettel achieved even greater heights when he moved up the grid to Red Bull Racing in 2009. After becoming the youngest world champion in 2010, he went on to win three more with Red Bull in 2011, 2012 and 2013. He clinched his fourth title after winning six consecutive races, the final one at the Indian Grand Prix on the outskirts of New Delhi.

  • Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher at the 2012 German Grand Prix (Getty Images)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Comparisons to Schumacher

    Vettel's four consecutive championships put him in the same bracket as another German great, Michael Schumacher (right). Vettel's rise inevitably drew comparisons with the F1 legend, who won seven world titles including five straight from 2000 to 2004 with Ferrari. "When I was a kid, Michael Schumacher in the red car was my greatest idol," Vettel said in 2014.

  • Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix (BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Fall from the top

    Vettel followed up his four-straight titles with an underwhelming 2014 season. He became the first defending champion in 1998 to not win a race as he struggled with the RB10 car. Rumors of a pre-arranged agreement with Ferrari began to swirl, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner announced in October 2014 that he would join Italian outfit — a move Ferrari didn't confirm until a month later.

  • Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari on the red carpet at the Chinese Grand Prix(picture-alliance/dpa/D. Azubel)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Start with Ferarri

    Vettel officially joined Ferrari in November 2014, taking the spot of Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 champion. He said being part of the Italian outfit meant "a dream of a lifetime has come true." Paired with 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen, Vettel helped Ferrari rebound from a disappointing fourth-placed finish in 2014 with a runner-up performance in the 2015 constructors' championship.

  • Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with Mercedes drivers Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Xhemaj)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Chasing Mercedes

    Though he has continued to win races, Vettel has been stuck behind Mercedes during his Ferrari career. The Silver Arrows have strung together a streak of five straight constructors' championships, with Nico Rosberg (left) and Lewis Hamilton (center) winning drivers' titles during that span. Vettel's best chance to add a fifth world title came in 2018, but he flamed out after a fast start.

  • Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Hanai)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Eclipsed by Leclerc

    In an unusual move, Ferrari added up-and-coming 21-year-old Charles Leclerc in 2019, committing to the Monegasque driver until 2024. But the Italian outfit insisted Vettel was still their lead driver. The roles appeared to switch throughout the 2019 season, with Leclerc finishing ahead of Vettel in the drivers' standings.

  • Sebastian Vettel during the 2019 German Grand Prix (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin: A look at his F1 career

    Vettel leaving Ferrari

    Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari announced before the start of the season that they would go separate ways once the 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of 2020. This season, delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be Vettel's sixth with the Italian outfit, ending a turbulent time that looks set to fail to produce a driver's championship.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


DW recommends

F1: Lewis Hamilton wins chaotic Tuscan Grand Prix

The defending F1 champion held off Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to pick up his sixth win of the season. The race, the first ever at the Mugello Circuit, saw eight drivers retire and needed to be stopped twice.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  