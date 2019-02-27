 Extent of abused Vietnamese children trafficked to Europe ′shocking′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 11.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Extent of abused Vietnamese children trafficked to Europe 'shocking'

A new report says that children from Vietnam trafficked to the UK are often exploited by human smugglers and forced to work in nail salons and as prostitutes. Europe is ill-equipped to identify and handle the victims.

Symbolbild Kindesmisshandlung Bestrafung familiäre Gewalt (picture alliance/ANP/R. Koole)

Dung, a child from Vietnam, was kidnapped by women who pitied her and offered her food. She fainted and woke up later in a house in China. After a few days, she was forced to travel and found herself in Europe, although she was never told which country she was in.

In one instance, when the lorry was stopped in France, Dung was sent to jail. She wanted to tell the police about her situation, but there was no translator, and she was soon let off, only to be captured by her kidnappers again. Once in the UK, Dung was forced into prostitution to pay back the money her traffickers had spent to get her to the UK.

Dung's story is typical of thousands of children who are kidnapped or lured by human smugglers, who promise them a job and a better life outside of Vietnam. Her story was recently published in a report titled "Precarious journeys: Mapping vulnerabilities of victims of trafficking from Vietnam to Europe." Funded by the UK Home Office, the study was jointly conducted by Anti-Slavery International, Every Child Against Trafficking UK (ECPAT UK) and the Pacific Links Foundation.

Over a period of one and a half years, researchers investigated the issue of human trafficking from Vietnam to the UK and through Europe, specifically Poland, the Czech Republic, France and the Netherlands. According to latest figures by the National Referral Mechanism, which identifies and protects victims, more than 3,100 Vietnamese adults and children were identified as victims of trafficking.

Easy catch for smugglers

The factors responsible for pushing people towards illegal immigration included poverty and the pressure on young people to improve the economic situation of their families. The study said: "The desire for status afforded by material possessions… drives many Vietnamese people looking for a better quality of life to take risks with labour brokers who are deceitful and may be traffickers, resulting in victims owing huge debts."

Many women are forced into prostitution to 'repay' the costs of coming to the UK

Many women are forced into prostitution to 'repay' the costs of coming to the UK

A typical journey took children from Vietnam to Russia by plane, and then overland through Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands and France, according to the authors. More routes to Europe through South America are emerging, they added.

Children were controlled by debt owed to their traffickers, who argued for a high price by convincing the victims that they would find them a good job and pay for their travel from Vietnam. However, most of these promised "jobs" did not turn out as expected, and the victims were forced to engage in work under exploitative conditions to pay back their traffickers.

No one's responsibility

"The extent of abused children trafficked from Vietnam to Europe suffer is shocking," Anti-Slavery International's Jasmine O'Connor told the reports' authors. "By the time they arrive in the UK, the vast majority have been mercilessly exploited along the way."

Watch video 42:36

Missing Women in Asia

The story of the Vietnamese child Dung also highlights government policies regarding "transit countries" in Europe, which means that victims are considered the responsibility of other states. In many cases, although the victims came to the attention of authorities, they were treated as irregular migrants and even criminals – like Dung. "Under international law, states have a duty to protect children from trafficking and exploitation. It's simply not acceptable for states to regard trafficked Vietnamese children as another country's problem," Debbie Beadle of ECPAT UK said in the report.

"I was a child who was taken across Europe by people I was scared of. In France, the police didn't help me and my traffickers found me again. When in the UK, I was treated like a criminal. One thing I would say to the people in Europe is, if it happened to your children, you wouldn't ignore it. One thing I would say to the UK Government is, why are the victims the ones you treat like criminals," Dung asked.

DW recommends

Chinese police rescue 89 infants from human traffickers

Chinese police rescued 89 kidnapped infants in a crackdown on child trafficking launched this year after online reports of widespread abductions sparked public outrage, state media reported on Wednesday. (27.07.2011)  

Andrej Babis — The anti-migrant Czech premier and his migrant workers

Czech PM and billionaire businessman Andrej Babis has for years stoked anti-migrant sentiment in his country. But many foreigners, who came to the Czech Republic under dubious circumstances, work for his companies. (07.02.2019)  

UNICEF: Nearly every third human trafficking victim is a child

UNICEF has warned that in some parts of the world, more than 60 percent of victims are minors. The data was published ahead of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. (29.07.2018)  

WWW links

Read the report here

Audios and videos on the topic

Missing Women in Asia  

Related content

Friedensnobelpreis 2017 an ICAN NGO Nukleare Abrüstung

Trump-Kim summit: Denuclearization 'must apply to all nations' 27.02.2019

As the US pushes North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, non-proliferation expert Akira Kawasaki told DW the US should also be willing to scale down its nuclear capability before making demands on other countries.

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business Asia 27.02.2019

Kim Jong Un pumps out propaganda before Vietnam - Banks flee London ahead of Brexit

Karikatur von Sergey Elkin über Kim und Trump – Gipfel ohne Ergebnis

Opinion: The Trump-Kim summit's predictably disappointing outcome 28.02.2019

The Kim-Trump meeting in Vietnam came to an end without concrete results. The confidence-building process between North Korea and the US must soon be followed by multilateral talks with other stakeholders, says Hao Gui.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  