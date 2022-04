Narva — Big city on the border river

Far to the east of Estonia you will find Narva, the third largest city in Estonia, named after the border river of the same name with Russia. Located on the EU's external border, it shows mutual attempts at demarcation. On the one (left) side there is Herman Fortress from the time of the Teutonic Order in Estonia and on the other side there is the Russian fortress Ivangorod.