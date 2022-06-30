 Exploiting Nature Without Considering the Consequences. | Made in Germany | DW | 12.08.2022

Made in Germany

Exploiting Nature Without Considering the Consequences.

Nature and environmental protection is more important today than ever. But there are still many problems: Fertilizer finds its way into the sea. At the same time fields are less fertile for agriculture.

DW Sendung Made in Germany | MIGD MarMenor

And raw material extraction from the seabed or mines is causing further damage.

 

Death by fertilizer: The Mal Menor lagoon

Many of the vegetables eaten by Europeans are grown from the biggest saltwater lagoon, Mar Menor in Spain, and now it is being poisoned by industrial agriculture. Thousands of fish perished in summer. DW reports.

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | MIGD Fertilizer

Adapting to less gas with artificial fertilizers

The gas crisis is also affecting food production. Gas is needed to make artificial fertilizers, pushing prices out of reach for some farmers. A US-based startup could have a solution with a new kind of fertilizer that is less damaging to the environment.

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | MIGD OceanFloor

Mining on the ocean - deep sea in danger?

Private companies are pushing for licenses to exploit the seabed commercially. An organization founded to protect the deep sea is helping them. However, it is still unclear how mining damages the marine ecosystem and who is responsible for it.

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | MIGD CO2Diamant

Diamonds from CO2?

What? Can the most valuable precious stones be made from CO2? Mining them is hardly environmentally friendly. Could it be possible to filter carbon dioxide out of the air to create the gems? How does it work? DW's Ahmad Kalaji investigated.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 17.08.2022 – 00:30 UTC
WED 17.08.2022 – 05:30 UTC
WED 17.08.2022 – 11.30 UTC 
WED 17.08.2022 – 15:30 UTC
WED 17.08.2022 – 22.30 UTC 
THU 18.08.2022 – 02:30 UTC
THU 18.08.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 18.08.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

