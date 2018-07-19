 Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharian arrested | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharian arrested

Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, is going after corrupt former officials. The latest casualty in the campaign is ex-President Robert Kocharian.

Robert Kocharian (Getty Images/AFP/K. Minasyan)

Armenia's former President Robert Kocharian was arrested late Friday on charges of "overthrowing the constitutional order" during events surrounding an election a decade ago.

Kocharian, who served as president from 1998 to 2008, will be held in pre-trial detention, a Yerevan court ruled after the Special Investigative Service (SIS) leveled charges against the 63-year-old a day earlier.

On Thursday, the ex-president said in a television interview that the charges were "completely falsified" and politically motivated.

Investigators accuse Kocharian of rigging the 2008 presidential polls in favor of his ally Serzh Sarkisian.

In February and March 2008, supporters of opposition presidential candidate Levon Ter-Petrosian protested after they claimed the vote was fraudulent.

Eight protesters and two police officers were killed in the subsequent violence and crackdown. The Constitutional Court validated the election results.

Nikol Pashinian, then an opposition activist in the Ter-Petrosian camp, was imprisoned for seven years in June 2009 for instigating post-election violence. He was released in an amnesty in 2011. 

Watch video 04:02
Now live
04:02 mins.

Armenia's new leader lays out vision for future

Tables turning

Pashinian led anti-corruption protests in April this year against Sarkisian, forcing him to quit from the newly empowered prime minister post.

Pashinian was then appointed by parliament as prime minister on May 8.

He has since appointed a new figure to lead SIS and launched an anti-corruption campaign against former elites. He also seeks to reform what he claims are broken electoral laws.

The anti-corruption drive has led to criminal charges or investigations into figures in Sarkisian's formerly ruling Republican party, including ex-army generals, customs officers and several other senior officials.

Separately on Friday, former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov was also charged with usurping the constitutional order during the post-2008 election events.

The ex-general, who serves as the secretary general of the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization military alliance, was released on bail.

cw/bw (AFP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

Armenia's peaceful revolution? 

Where is Armenia headed after a protest leader was elected prime minister? DW’s Tim Sebastian meets the Vice President of the now opposition Republican Party that lost the people's trust after decades of corruption.  (09.05.2018)  

Armenian parliament elects protest leader Nikol Pashinyan prime minister

Armenia's parliament has elected protest leader Nikol Pashinyan prime minister. The transfer of power after weeks of protests resolves the immediate political crisis, but uncertainty looms on the horizon. (08.05.2018)  

Russian army drill panics villagers in Panik, Armenia

Representatives of the Russian army apologized to the Armenian government after conducting unannounced war games in a northwest village of Panik. Russia is Armenia's key military ally and has a base on Armenian soil. (20.07.2018)  

Armenia's PM Pashinyan axes police and security chiefs

Armenia's new prime minister says he has sacked the heads of the country's police and security service. Nikol Pashinyan was swept to power this week after popular protests. (11.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Armenia's new leader lays out vision for future  

Related content

Nikol Paschinjan Leiter der Proteste in Armenien

Nikol Pashinian: The man behind Armenia's protest movement 27.04.2018

Armenians are pinning their hopes on Nikol Pashinian, whose protest movement forced unpopular Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign. Now, the opposition leader says he wants to reform the country.

Nikol Paschinjan

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian formally nominated for premier by supporters 30.04.2018

After two weeks of protests, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian is the only candidate formally nominated for the post of prime minister. The key vote is to be held in parliament on Tuesday.

Armenische Opposition organisiert neue Massenproteste: Nikol Paschinjan

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian calls for pause in unrest 02.05.2018

Opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian urged his supporters to suspend nationwide protests for a day to allow consultations in Armenia's parliament. The ruling party hinted it might support Pashinian for prime minister.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharian arrested

Stargazers witness longest 'blood moon' of 21st century

Paris electrical fire cripples train network, stranding holidaymakers

Greece PM Alexis Tsipras assumes responsibility for deadly fires