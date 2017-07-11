Ever Given ship successfully refloated in Suez Canal

The Ever Given ship was turned by an Egyptian crew in the Suez Canal early Monday morning, after it was stuck for nearly a week, according to maritime service provider Inchcape Shipping.

The massive ship's grounding impeded international trade, resulting in a pileup with hundreds of vessels in the canal.

What is the latest?

Suez Canal Transport Authority chief Osama Rabie said workers used "pulling maneuvers" to move the ship.

The shipping traffic monitoring site, MarieTraffic.com, said satellite data showed the ship's bow has been moved, but there is "still some work to do."

Videos posted by several reporters on Twitter showed tug boat teams celebrating as the front of the ship appeared to be moving in the canal once again.

Other videos showed the ship positioned straight in the canal, no longer fully wedged across.

It's still unclear when the canal will reopen for traffic now that the vessel has been dislodged.

Excavators have been working around the clock to dig out and vacuum up a massive amount of sand and mud around the ship, while tug boat crews have been working to reposition it.

How did the Ever Given get stuck?

On March 23, the Ever Given was passing through a single-lane portion of the Suez Canal when it veered off course during a sandstorm.

Although authorities had blamed strong winds for the ship's grounding last Tuesday, Transport Authority chief Rabie had believed it could have been possibly due to "human error." The ship was en route from Malaysia to the Netherlands when it got stuck.

The ship, registered in Panama, is owned by Japanese company Imabari Shipbuilding and operated by shipping firm Evergreen Marine.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Container ship still lodged in canal Efforts to dislodge the Ever Given, a 400-meter (1,300-foot) container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt since Tuesday, are ongoing as excavators remove sand and mud from the ship's bow while tugboats try to move it. Japanese owner Shoei Kisen has asked for forgiveness and said the job was proving "extremely difficult."

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Could take weeks to refloat Dislodging the ship is expected to take about a week, possibly longer, as news agency Bloomberg reported Friday. The Suez Canal Authority, which operates the waterway, has not provided an update on when the canal will be navigable once again. The container ship, which sails under Panamanian flag, is wedged diagonally across the vital transport link.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Hundreds of ships waiting Economic fallout began as soon as the Ever Given ran aground, with the price of crude oil fluctuating wildly. At least 200 vessels are backed up at both ends of the canal — at Port Said on the Mediterranean and Suez on the Red Sea — as well as in the canal itself, according to Lloyd's List, a data analyst specializing in container traffic.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Suez Canal (usually) saves ships time The Suez Canal, which separates the continent of Africa from the Middle East and Asia, is one of the busiest trade routes in the world, handling about 12% of all world trade. The passage saves ships some 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) of travel compared to the route around the southern tip of Africa.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway $10 billion in goods are blocked In addition to oil, consumer goods such as clothing, furniture and auto parts are transported through the canal. Richard Meade of Lloyd's List wrote on Twitter that westbound traffic was estimated to be worth about $5.1 billion (€4.3 billion) a day. Eastbound traffic is worth some $4.5 billion. This means that about $10 billion worth of goods are now blocked.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Russia, Saudi Arabia particularly affected "Every port in western Europe will feel the effects," said a spokesman for the Dutch port of Rotterdam, the EU's largest. Russia and Saudi Arabia, which send the most oil through the canal, are likely to be particularly affected. According to analysts at Vortexa, India and China are the largest oil importers using the canal. The blockade is also likely to be costly for the German economy.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway Worst-case scenario: Sink the containers The Ever Given is one of the largest cargo ships in the world. If it ends up not being possible to refloat the boat, part of its cargo may have to be destroyed. According to Bloomberg, that could mean removing containers from the ship and possibly sinking them.

Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway More than 50 ships a day According to the Suez Canal Authority, 19,000 ships passed through the canal in 2020 — more than 50 a day. Container ships account for about 26% of all traffic on the canal, which is dominated by oil tankers. In 2019, a total of 600 million tons of goods were transported through the Egyptian waterway. Author: Diana Hodali



What has the impact been?

The skyscraper-sized ship has effectively brought a key global shipping route to a halt. The Suez Canal is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea.

The blockage has been holding up some $9 billion (€7.6 billion) in global trade every day since the ship became wedged in the canal.

At least 300 other cargo vessels — carrying goods from crude oil to cattle and sheep — have been waiting for days to pass through the canal.

With concerns mounting about when the ship would be freed, at least two dozen other vessels decided to use an alternate route — sailing around the continent of Africa and sailing around the Cape of Good Hope. The detour will add around two weeks to the ships' journeys and impact delivery delays.

