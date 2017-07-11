Eurozone inflation soars to record 8.6% in June

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro currency has climbed to a record 8.6%. Surging energy prices amid the Ukraine war have pushed prices up.
The Euro hit a record 8.6% in June, a half-percent increase from the previous record a month before.
Inflation was pushed by an increase in energy costs, which had risen 41.9% compared to last year's numbers. The price increase has been partly connected to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The cost of food, tobacco and alcohol also surged to a rate 8.9% more expensive than prices last year.
More to come...
asw (AP,DPA)