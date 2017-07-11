Eurozone inflation soars to record 8.6% in June

The Euro hit a record 8.6% in June, a half-percent increase from the previous record a month before.

Inflation was pushed by an increase in energy costs, which had risen 41.9% compared to last year's numbers. The price increase has been partly connected to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The cost of food, tobacco and alcohol also surged to a rate 8.9% more expensive than prices last year.

More to come...

asw (AP,DPA)