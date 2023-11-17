  1. Skip to content
Eurozone inflation falls to lowest level since 2021

Dmytro Hubenko
November 17, 2023

Eurozone inflation falls below 3% in the third quarter of 2023, slowing to its lowest level in more than two years. The decline in inflation was helped by falling energy prices.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z1qD
Wallet with Euro banknotes
With October's decline, the inflation rate in the single currency area is back below three percent for the first time since the summer 2021Image: Petr Svancara/CTK Photo/IMAGO

Inflation in the eurozone eased once again in October to reach its lowest level in more than two years. According to a second estimate released by Eurostat in Luxembourg on Friday, the annual inflation rate fell to 2.9% from 4.3% in September.

Inflation at lowest level since 2021

Consumer prices rose by 0.1% in October compared to the previous month. With October's decline, the inflation rate in the single currency area is back below three percent for the first time since the summer 2021.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, also fell. The annual rate fell to 4.2% from 4.5% in the previous month.

Many economists believe that core inflation reflects underlying inflation and is therefore a slightly better measure of inflation trends than the overall rate.

Falling energy prices, a contributing factor

The decline in inflation was helped by falling energy prices. Energy prices fell by 11.2% in October compared with the same month last year. Although food prices were still significantly higher than a year earlier, the rate of food inflation slowed from 8.8% to 7.4%.

Prices for services rose only slightly less than in the previous month.

Inflation trends continued to vary widely among eurozone countries. Slovakia recorded the highest annual rate at 7.8%, while prices fell in Belgium (-1.7%) and the Netherlands (-1.0%). In Germany, inflation was 3.0%.

Despite the significantly weaker inflation, the European Central Bank's (ECB) medium-term inflation target of 2% is still being exceeded. The ECB had raised its key interest rates significantly over the course of the year to combat high inflation, but recently left them unchanged.

Eurozone inflation reached its peak of 10.6% in October last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy prices spiraling.

This report was written in part with material from news agency DPA.

Edited by: Kieran Burke

Dmytro Hubenko Dmytro covers stories in DW's newsroom from around the world with a particular focus on Ukraine.