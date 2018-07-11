 Europol uses soccer World Cup to catch EU′s most wanted criminals | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 12.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Europol uses soccer World Cup to catch EU's most wanted criminals

With the World Cup final just around the corner, the agency is hoping to catch fugitives by using football to attract the public. For Europol, crowdsourcing intelligence is "the future of law enforcement."

Image provided by Europol of their campaign Europe's Most Wanted Cup

Europol, the EU's law enforcement coordination agency, on Thursday launched a new initiative to catch the bloc's most-wanted criminals by creating an interactive game based on the football World Cup.

"Twenty-five dangerous criminals on the run from police have entered Europe's Most Wanted Cup in a bid to become as well-known as some of the real players," said Europol. "The more people see their faces, the higher the chances that they will be arrested."

Running through to Saturday, each day Europol and national law enforcement agencies are posting codes on social media platforms, which can then be used to unlock players on the "dedicated crime squad," a collection of criminals who are wanted by authorities across Europe.

'The public knows'

Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth told DW that the concept was born out of the idea that few members of the public see who Europe's most wanted criminals are.

"It's not good enough if only police officers and law enforcement agents view this list," Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth told DW. "We find it paramount that the public knows about these people."

While police have been using crowdsourcing for years in the form of tips hotlines, internet-based initiatives offer the public greater accessibility, especially on social media. But the real question is: Does it work?

Screenshot from Europol website showing three of the EU's most wanted criminals in football jerseys

Successful strategy

According to Europol, previous interactive campaigns have led to at least six arrests, including three from a 2016 Christmas campaign and three others from a 2017 summer postcards campaign .

"Experience has taught us that a more original tone is needed to attract visitors to [Europol's most wanted] website," said Oorth. "Maintaining a high number of visitors is important to increase the chance of putting these criminals behind bars."

More than half of the criminals on the list are wanted for murder, while the rest are sought for major drug trafficking, armed robbery or fraud.

Read more: Amid evolving threats, Europol strengthens fight against terrorism

  • Italy postcard - Europol

    Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains

    Mamma mia!

    The Italian contribution plays on the country's strong culinary traditions. "Don't you miss the taste of real Italian cuisine?" it asks "Marco." The 37-year-old Marco Lauro is wanted for murder, drug trafficking and robbery.

  • Romania postcard - Europol

    Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains

    Creatures of the night

    Romania's postcard drew on the Dracula theme, promising "Gheorghe" a vampire parade on his return. "Come late at night, we will be waiting for you," it advises. Police want to speak to 49-year-old Gheorghe Clapon about theft by deception, money laundering and use of forgery.

  • Poland postcard - Europol

    Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains

    Hot on his heels

    The Polish postcard offered a less rosy prospect for Krzysztof. "We have reserved a big room you," it said, also promising him a meeting with a dragon in a cave. The 50-year-old Krzysztof Kus is wanted for assault and robbery and illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

  • Belgium poscard - Europol

    Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains

    A serving of fries

    Belgium also sought to tantalize the tastebuds of its most wanted villain "Artur." The message extolls the superiority of Belgian fries and urges him to come back to enjoy them once more. Police are seeking 37-year-old Artur Nawrocki over drug trafficking charges.

  • Sweden postcard - Europol

    Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains

    Self-assembly justice

    Sweden's design was inspired by instruction manuals from home furnishing giant Ikea, with instructions on how to bring about the arrest of "Simon." The 26-year-old Simon Rolf Arnamo is wanted on charges of murder and grievous bodily harm.

  • Estonia postcard - Europol

    Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains

    Offline and unreachable

    Estonia's piece also had a corporate theme, featuring symbols from the online telephone service Skype. "Ernest" is told to get back in touch after being offline for a while. Police in the Baltic state would like to speak to 32-year-old Ernest Gammer about a charge of grievous bodily harm.

    Author: Richard Connor


'Future of law enforcement'

Europol has in the past employed other unorthodox methods using what Oorth described as "crowd intelligence." Last year, the agency launched an initiative to stop child abuse by tracing the location of an object with the help of the public.

"The most innocent clues can sometimes help crack a case. The objects are all taken from the background of an image with sexually explicit material involving minors," Europol said. "For all images, every other investigative avenue has already been examined."

Read more: 'Internet a more significant facilitator of crime and terrorism than Schengen,' says Europol chief

In June, the agency announced that through its "trace an object" campaign, it had received more than 21,000 leads.

"It is the first time that we have used the wisdom of the general public to try to safeguard children from abuse and exploitation," said Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle.

"With 21,000 tips and several ongoing investigations, this excellent result encourages us to incessantly continue our efforts to keep our children safe."

With such results, crowdsourcing intelligence on criminals is "the future of law enforcement," Oorth told DW.

Watch video 04:21
Now live
04:21 mins.

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Europol postcards tell Europe's most wanted: 'Wish you were here'

Police agency Europol has issued a series of sassy postcards telling criminals on the run that a special welcome is waiting for them back home. The mock-ups promote a "Europe's Most Wanted 2017" summer campaign. (04.08.2017)  

Amid evolving threats, Europol strengthens fight against terrorism

The EU's law enforcement coordination agency has vowed to support nations in combating the rising threat of terrorism on European soil. But analysts have warned that unforeseen challenges remain. DW examines the issues. (08.05.2017)  

Europol chief: 'Internet a more significant facilitator of crime and terrorism than Schengen'

As the list of terrorist attacks on Europe's soil gets longer, Europol is under pressure for a perceived lack of cooperation on security matters between EU member states. Is the EU's security in the wrong hands? (18.01.2017)  

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains

The EU police agency hopes to track down some of the continent's most wanted criminals by urging wayward wrongdoers to return home. The mock-up postccards are intended to draw attention to a "Europe's Most Wanted" list. (04.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

EU Most Wanted 'Crime League'

EU Most Wanted 'Crime League'

Stop Child Abuse - Trace an Object

Stop Child Abuse - Trace an Object

Audios and videos on the topic

Dirty games - the dark side of sports  

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?  

Europol director Rob Wainwright on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Symbolbild - Sexuelle Missbrauch

Child sex abuse: How long do the statutes of limitations run in the EU? 04.05.2018

Victims of sexual abuse during childhood often face a race against time to come forward and report their offenders. DW looks at how statutes of limitations for such crimes vary across the European Union.

Albanien Flughafen Tirana Abgelehnte Asylbewerber

Albania police liaise with EU, US to arrest people smugglers 18.03.2018

A crackdown on smugglers who enabled a thousand Albanians to enter Britain, the US and Canada has resulted in 39 arrests. Fighting crime tops Albania's agenda as it prepares for EU accession talks.

Postkarten - eumostwanted summercampaign: Belgien

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains 04.08.2017

The EU police agency hopes to track down some of the continent's most wanted criminals by urging wayward wrongdoers to return home. The mock-up postccards are intended to draw attention to a "Europe's Most Wanted" list.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Europol uses soccer World Cup to catch EU's most wanted criminals

German court allows extradition of former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont

Did Angela Merkel approve Theresa May's Brexit plan in advance?

Donald Trump visit to UK 'in turmoil' inspires baby blimp protest