Europol uses soccer World Cup to catch EU's most wanted criminals

Europol, the EU's law enforcement coordination agency, on Thursday launched a new initiative to catch the bloc's most-wanted criminals by creating an interactive game based on the football World Cup.

"Twenty-five dangerous criminals on the run from police have entered Europe's Most Wanted Cup in a bid to become as well-known as some of the real players," said Europol. "The more people see their faces, the higher the chances that they will be arrested."

Running through to Saturday, each day Europol and national law enforcement agencies are posting codes on social media platforms, which can then be used to unlock players on the "dedicated crime squad," a collection of criminals who are wanted by authorities across Europe.

'The public knows'

Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth told DW that the concept was born out of the idea that few members of the public see who Europe's most wanted criminals are.

"It's not good enough if only police officers and law enforcement agents view this list," Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth told DW. "We find it paramount that the public knows about these people."

While police have been using crowdsourcing for years in the form of tips hotlines, internet-based initiatives offer the public greater accessibility, especially on social media. But the real question is: Does it work?

Successful strategy

According to Europol, previous interactive campaigns have led to at least six arrests, including three from a 2016 Christmas campaign and three others from a 2017 summer postcards campaign .

"Experience has taught us that a more original tone is needed to attract visitors to [Europol's most wanted] website," said Oorth. "Maintaining a high number of visitors is important to increase the chance of putting these criminals behind bars."

More than half of the criminals on the list are wanted for murder, while the rest are sought for major drug trafficking, armed robbery or fraud.

Read more: Amid evolving threats, Europol strengthens fight against terrorism

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains Mamma mia! The Italian contribution plays on the country's strong culinary traditions. "Don't you miss the taste of real Italian cuisine?" it asks "Marco." The 37-year-old Marco Lauro is wanted for murder, drug trafficking and robbery.

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains Creatures of the night Romania's postcard drew on the Dracula theme, promising "Gheorghe" a vampire parade on his return. "Come late at night, we will be waiting for you," it advises. Police want to speak to 49-year-old Gheorghe Clapon about theft by deception, money laundering and use of forgery.

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains Hot on his heels The Polish postcard offered a less rosy prospect for Krzysztof. "We have reserved a big room you," it said, also promising him a meeting with a dragon in a cave. The 50-year-old Krzysztof Kus is wanted for assault and robbery and illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains A serving of fries Belgium also sought to tantalize the tastebuds of its most wanted villain "Artur." The message extolls the superiority of Belgian fries and urges him to come back to enjoy them once more. Police are seeking 37-year-old Artur Nawrocki over drug trafficking charges.

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains Self-assembly justice Sweden's design was inspired by instruction manuals from home furnishing giant Ikea, with instructions on how to bring about the arrest of "Simon." The 26-year-old Simon Rolf Arnamo is wanted on charges of murder and grievous bodily harm.

Europol's 'Wish you were here' postcards to villains Offline and unreachable Estonia's piece also had a corporate theme, featuring symbols from the online telephone service Skype. "Ernest" is told to get back in touch after being offline for a while. Police in the Baltic state would like to speak to 32-year-old Ernest Gammer about a charge of grievous bodily harm. Author: Richard Connor



'Future of law enforcement'

Europol has in the past employed other unorthodox methods using what Oorth described as "crowd intelligence." Last year, the agency launched an initiative to stop child abuse by tracing the location of an object with the help of the public.

"The most innocent clues can sometimes help crack a case. The objects are all taken from the background of an image with sexually explicit material involving minors," Europol said. "For all images, every other investigative avenue has already been examined."

Read more: 'Internet a more significant facilitator of crime and terrorism than Schengen,' says Europol chief

In June, the agency announced that through its "trace an object" campaign, it had received more than 21,000 leads.

"It is the first time that we have used the wisdom of the general public to try to safeguard children from abuse and exploitation," said Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle.

"With 21,000 tips and several ongoing investigations, this excellent result encourages us to incessantly continue our efforts to keep our children safe."

With such results, crowdsourcing intelligence on criminals is "the future of law enforcement," Oorth told DW.

Watch video 04:21 Now live 04:21 mins. "No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.