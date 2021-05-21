 Europe′s 10 best party destinations | All media content | DW | 03.08.2022

Travel

Europe's 10 best party destinations

Each week we present different ways to travel. This time, party tourism. Drink, dance and be merry — we've compiled ten festive destinations.

  • A party to mark the opening of the season at megapark party venue

    Mallorca, Spain

    The top travel destination for Germans is also one of the biggest party strongholds in Europe. The Spanish island is known for the Ballermann beach club, parties and a lot of drinking. During the day, you can still doze in the sun on the city beach Playa de Palma, but in the evening it turns into a party zone. If you prefer it more stylish, visit a tapas bar in the capital Palma.

  • Guests at a beach bar in Rimini

    Rimini, Italy

    The Italian counterpart to Mallorca is the Italian seaside resort of Rimini. However, the many bars and discos on the Adriatic coast are a little more chic. Before the parties start in the evening, a visit to a beach, such as the popular Bagno Tiki 26, is a must. If you want to do something in addition to partying, you should visit the fish market opposite the Palazzo dell'Arengo.

  • Paceville, Malta, people attending a MTV concert

    Paceville, Malta

    The biggest party mile of the island state can be found in the Paceville district. During the day, the turquoise sea sparkles, and after sunset, the fun begins. In the many discos and clubs you can party until the early hours of the morning. A highlight of every Malta party vacation is the annual Isle of MTV music festival, where admission is free.

  • Beach party on Mykonos, Greece

    Mykonos, Greece

    Those seeking something more exclusive should opt for a party vacation on one of the many Greek islands. The wildest and most exuberant parties occur on Mykonos. Tthe approximately 350-meter-long (1,148 ft) Paradise Beach, which serves as a party area, is especially popular. In addition to water sports, there are also some bars and restaurants located there. A bus regularly runs to the beach.

  • Aerial view of party boat in Bodrum, Turkey

    Bodrum, Turkey

    The Turkish city of Bodrum is also known as the St. Tropez on the Turkish Aegean. The clubs around the marina are similarly exclusive, with a high celebrity profile. There you'll find the Club Catamaran, a party boat with a big entertainment program that sails out to sea every night. You can relax the next day on the waterfront in one of the many bays.

  • Fair and sun worshippers on the Golden Sands, Varna, Bulgaria

    Golden Sands, Bulgaria

    In the sun, the 3.5-kilometer-long (2.2 mile) sandy beach at Varna on the Black Sea glistens like gold — hence the name. You can party non-stop here, as there are neither curfews nor music bans. Golden Sands is known for exuberant partying at reasonable prices. The somewhat quieter counterpart to this, a little further south near Burgas, is the resort of Sunny Beach.

  • People at the seaside in Mamaia, Romania on the Black Sea

    Mamaia, Romania

    Romania's oldest seaside resort is located on the Black Sea coast and is known as the Ibiza of the east. The approximately seven-kilometer-long fine sandy Mamaia Beach turns into a party mile in the evening with its clubs and bars. The most famous festival on the beach is the Sunwaves Festival, on the northern part of Mamaia, Kazeboo Beach, which guarantees non-stop partying to electronic beats.

  • Party on Zrce beach, Croatia

    Pag, Croatia

    The longest party beach in Europe is on the Croatian island of Pag: Zrce Beach. There, one beach bar follows the next and loud music resounds from the open-air discotheques. There is a different festival every day. The opening of the season is celebrated every year with a big spring break festival, where many famous DJs like Paul Kalkbrenner have played.

  • Young people at the Sound Music Festival at Lake Balaton, Hungary

    Siofok, Hungary

    Lake Balaton has long been established as a party mecca. After a day of enjoying the sun on the beach, in the evening it's time to go to the party mile. The town of Siofok, on the southern shore of the lake, is considered a party stronghold. It is only an hour's drive from the capital, Budapest. Lake Balaton is also known for its low prices, so you will meet mostly young people.

  • Robbie Williams at his Top of the Mountain concert in Ischgl, Austria

    Ischgl, Austria

    As much fun as it is to party here during the summer, it gets really busy in the winter. So if you prefer snow to sun and sand, Ischgl in Austria is the place to go. The parties start in the afternoon, when winter sports enthusiats arrive from the ski slopes. From exclusive clubs to rustic mountain huts, there is a lot going on in the Tyrolean Alps.


