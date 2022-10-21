EU leaders reach agreement on energy relief

European Council President Charles Michel said early Friday morning that EU leaders "reached an agreement on energy."

European Council President Charles Michel said early Friday morning that European Union leaders "agreed to work on measures" that would combat rising energy prices.

The 27 heads of government had gathered a two-day summit in Brussels aimed overcoming differences between countries to combat the continent's energy crisis.

The meeting dragged on well into Thursday night as divisions between some countries could not be bridged. A consensus was not reached on capping the price of gas.

Germany and its traditional partner France were on opposing sides of the gas price cap debate, with Berlin advocating to hold off on such a measure.

"Our role is to make sure that there is a European unity and that Germany is part of it," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It is not good either for Germany or Europe that it isolates itself. It is important that on proposals that are the subject of a broad consensus, we can find unanimity."

However, leaders nevertheless committed to continue discussing potential solutions going forward.

More to come at dw.com

zc/sms (AFP, dpa, AP)