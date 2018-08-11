 European Championships: Angela Merkel draws athletes′ ire for no-show | News | DW | 12.08.2018

News

European Championships: Angela Merkel draws athletes' ire for no-show

Several German athletes have criticized their chancellor's absence from the athletics championships in Berlin. They accused Merkel, who attended the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, of giving special treatment to soccer.

A split picture showing European decathlon champion Arthur Abele on left and shot-putter Christina Schwanitz, who won silver at the European Championships, on the right.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's non-attendance at the European Championships in Berlin has upset several German medal winners.

Shot-putter Christina Schwanitz, who won silver at the event, criticized the German chancellor for not turning up for the championships despite it being held at her doorstep.

"I wondered, why wasn't Mrs. Merkel there," Schwanitz said during a sports show on Saturday on German broadcaster ZDF.

"She can fly to Rio de Janeiro and miss work for several days. It's all about football," said the former World Champion, referring to Merkel's visit to the Brazilian city to cheer for the German soccer team in the final match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

"I think that's a shame. It just shows how much is one appreciated."

European Decathlon champion Arthur Abele also complained about Merkel's absence.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel celebrates after Mats Hummels scored a goal in the FIFA World Cup 2014 group G preliminary round match between Germany and Portugal .

Merkel traveled to Brazil to cheer for the German soccer team in 2014 FIFA World Cup.

'Athletics not among Merkel's priorities'

Discus thrower Nadine Müller, who won silver on Saturday, said it was "unfortunate that supporting athletics wasn't among the German chancellor's priorities."

"I think her presence in the stadium would have given us an extra push," she said.

The chairwoman of the sports committee of the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, also chimed in.

"I still regret how the German chancellor ignores major events with the exception of soccer. Especially when such a great event as the European Championships is being held in Berlin," said Dagmar Freitag.

The president of the German Athletics Association (DLV) defended Merkel, saying she had other things to do in addition to attending sporting events.

He argued that even without Merkel, "politics" was well represented at the championships with several senior German politicians, including German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, attending it.

ap/rc (SID, dpa)

  • Handball WM Deutschland - Saudi-Arabien (Picture-Alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    The year in sports: 2018

    Euro Croatia 2018

    The first major event of 2018 comes in Croatia, which is hosting the European handball championship from January 12 to 28. Germany, who play their group-stage matches in the capital, Zagreb, will be up against Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia. Split, Varazdin and Porec are the other host cities for Euro Croatia 2018.

  • American Football NFL | Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. S. Warren)

    The year in sports: 2018

    Super Bowl

    February 4 is one of the biggest days on the sporting calender in the United States it is the Sunday on which this season's Super Bowl ist o be played. The match, to be played in Minneapolis, is expected to attract a viewing audience in the hundreds of millions. For many, the match is secondary to the halftime show, in which American singer Justin Timberlake is to perform.

  • Ski | US-Ski-Läuferin Lindsey Vonn (Getty Images/AFP/F. Coffrini)

    The year in sports: 2018

    Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

    The Winter Olympic Games are to be held from February 9 to 25 in the South Korean region of Pyeongchang. American Lindsey Vonn (photo) will be going for the second Olympic gold medal of her career. Notable by their absence will be players from the National Hockey League, as well as Russian athletes found guilty of doping. Russian athletes deemed to be clean are to compete under the Olympic flag.

  • Anna Schaffelhuber Paralympics Winterspiele Sotschi 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The year in sports: 2018

    Paralympics 2018

    Two weeks after the Winter Olympics it will be time for the Paralympians to show their stuff. This is to be the last Olympics for German monoskier Anna Schaffelhuber (photo). The paraplegic will be looking to add to her six Paralympic medals, five gold and one bronze.

  • Formel 1 - Großer Preis der USA 2017 | Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel (Getty Images/C. Mason)

    The year in sports: 2018

    Formula One

    Formula One motor racing returns in March and there is plenty of reason to think that next year's drivers' championship will be decided between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas and both Red Bull drivers are also expected to make some noise.

  • Eishockey Weltmeisterschaft vs. Dänemark (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/A. Kudenko)

    The year in sports: 2018

    IIHF World Championship

    Denmark have been improving in ice hockey in recent years and from May 4-20 the Scandinavian country is to host the IIHF World Championship for the first time. The matches are to be played at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen and the Jyske Bank Boen in Herning. From the semifinals, all of the matches are to be in Copenhagen.

  • WM-Finale- Tor Mario Götze (picture alliance / dpa)

    The year in sports: 2018

    World Cup

    Flashback: Mario Götze is not the only one who will probably never forget his goal that won Germany the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. Will he be celebrating again four years later? We'll have to watch the 2018 World Cup in Russia to find out (June 14 – July 15). Germany are up against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

  • Tour de France 2017 - Von La Mure nach Serre-Chevalier, (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Ena)

    The year in sports: 2018

    Tour de France

    The 105th edition of the Tour de France is to be the shortest of the 21st century. The race starts with the Grand Depart in the Vendée department, in the region of Pays de la Loire. The climbs are to include the Alpe d'Huez and the Col de Tourmalet and for the first time in decades the Tour is to include a section of unpaved roads and more than 20 kilometers of cobblestones.

  • Leichtathletik, 3000-Meter-Hindernislauf, Sprung in den Wassergraben (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    The year in sports: 2018

    European Championships (multi-sport event)

    Some 1,600 athletes are to compete for the medals at the European Athletics Championships at Berlin's Olympic Stadium from August 2-12. This is to be part of the first "European Championships (multi-sport event)," which are to be held concurrently in Glasgow. These are to feature aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.

  • USA Schach Weltmeisterschaft in New York - Weltmeister Magnus Carlsen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    The year in sports: 2018

    World Chess Championship

    Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is to put his title on the line at the World Chess Championship in London between November 9 and 28. Carlsen first won the title in 2013 and defended it against Indian challenger Viswanathan Anand in 2014 and Russia's Sergey Karjakin two years later. His challenger in this years world championship is yet to be determined.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


